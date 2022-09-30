KIMBALL — A motorcycle ride going 50 miles along McDowell County’s roadways has been moved from this Saturday to Oct. 8, according to the Council of the Southern Mountains.
The Head of the Dragon Motorcycle Run was set to have “kick stands up” on Saturday, Oct. 1. Organizers decided to reschedule after seeing an inclement weather forecast for the weekend, according to Tammi Ferrell, administrative assistant for Council of the Southern Mountains.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. has issued a forecast warning that 3 to 4 inches of rain could fall on southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia. Rain is expected to arrive Friday evening with the heaviest rainfall occurring on Saturday and Sunday.
On Oct. 8, the ride will start registration at Kimball at 9 a.m., and there is no registration fee, but donations are accepted, organizers said. The motorcycles are scheduled to pull out at 11 a.m. to ride the road of McDowell County.
Multiple vendors are scheduled to provide food and local arts during the registration process with the cyclists expected to start the “Ride of a Lifetime” at 11 a.m., organizers said. The course travels over 50 miles of scenic roadways in McDowell County.
