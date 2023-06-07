BLUEFIELD — While there are no air quality concerns locally, area residents can expect to see hazy skies for the next couple of days. The rising sun in the morning, and the moon at night, also will likely have a red tinge.
It’s all due to smoke from the out-of-control wildfires burning in Canada.
“The smoke is in the air. It’s aloft,” William Perry, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., said. “It’s in the upper levels about 4,000 feet. The sky is not perfectly blue like you usually expect. You will see like a hazy tinge.”
The smoke won’t be an issue locally, although air quality alerts are currently in effect for the mountains of North Carolina above 4,000 feet, Perry said.
Locally, the rising sun had a red tinge Tuesday morning, and the same is possible for the moon at night.
The hazy conditions and red tinge of the sun and moon will likely continue through Friday, although conditions may be less visible today in Bluefield if it rains. There is a 60 percent chance of rain today in Bluefield.
Meanwhile, temperatures are still slightly below normal for this time of year in Bluefield.
Daytime highs Wednesday and Thursday will only be in the 60s. And lows at night could fall into the 40s. Patchy frost is even possible in Pocahontas County Thursday morning, according to Perry.
Frost won’t be a problem for Bluefield, although the normal lows for this time of the year should be in the 50s, he said.
Historically, the current record low in Bluefield for the month of June was set more than 100 years ago on June 17, 1917, when a low 31 degrees was reported in Nature’s Air-Conditioned City.
It was 34 degrees at night a day later on June 18, 1917 in Bluefield.
In terms of more modern history, a low of 37 degrees was recorded in Bluefield on June 11, 1972.
