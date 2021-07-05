BLUEFIELD, Va. — There are times when college students far from home feel lonely, stressed and confused. That’s when having somebody who’s glad to see you and ready to play fetch can be a big help.
When students come back to Bluefield College’s campus this fall, they will be greeted by Hazel, a white Labrador Retriever, that will be the college’s therapy dog at The Center for Counseling and Wellness.
Hazel, owned by Dr. Jessica Sharp, dean and professor of nursing at Bluefield College, was born last April in Frisco, Texas.
Following the death of Sharp’s white Labrador, Aggie, Sharp suggested the idea of getting a therapy dog to Emily Cook, director of Counseling and Wellness at Bluefield Colegge, to help students needing such assistance.
“Dr. Sharp brought up the idea since we work so closely together on the third floor of the Science Center,” Cook said. “She thought it would be a great way to provide services to students together as well as help reduce barriers to accessing mental health services on campus. Some students may feel uneasy about coming to see a counselor, but it may be different if students are coming to see Hazel.”
“Her primary role will be to support students,” Cook said. “She can help them feel comfortable while attending counseling, easing any nervousness they may feel while studying, or providing a source of stress relief during a wellness event on campus.”
Hazel is named after Brig. Gen. Dr. Hazel Johnson-Brown, the first Black chief of the Army Corps and first Black female brigadier general, Sharp said. Johnson-Brown, who served as an operating room nurse, graduated from the Harlem Hospital School of Nursing and joined the U.S. Army in 1955. Following Johnson-Brown’s retirement, she served as a professor of nursing at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. and George Mason University in Virginia.
“All of my dogs have been named after nursing theorists,” Sharp said.
Previous dogs had names like Florence after nursing pioneer Florence Nightingale.
“I began looking back at all the nurses who have influenced my life,” Sharp recalled. “I had a professor at George Mason University, Brig. Gen. Hazel Johnson-Brown, who was awesome. I had not named a dog after her yet.”
Hazel’s still a puppy, but she’s serving as an emotional support animal until she’s trained as a therapy dog. Her training starts in August with four courses in six-week increments.
“Her first class is Puppy Class,” said Cook. “After graduating from Puppy Class, she will go on to Beginner’s Class, Intermediate Class, Advanced Class, and finally Therapy Dog training.”
Hazel’s already demonstrated how playful puppies and friendly dogs can uplift people needing a good emotional boost.
“Animals bring people joy,” Sharp added. “She will be a nice addition to campus. When people need a moment away from their desks, they can come love on Hazel.”
Hazel is spreading her love already. Staff members stop by Sharp’s office to visit the puppy, and she quickly lifts their spirits.
“People say that was the best 10 minutes of my day,” Sharp said.
Hazel’s also getting used to life with Sharp and her husband, Dan Snead. They have two other rescue Labs and three cats.
Hazel is still learning that cats don’t like playing with puppies. A bell on her collar jingles as she plays.
“I put that bell on her so the cats would know she’s coming,” Sharp said.
Students are not allowed to have pets on campus unless they are registered support animals, according to Public Relations Director Rebecca Kasey. Besides comforting troubled students, Hazel can also help them when they’re missing a beloved dog or cat that had to stay at home.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.