PRINCETON — As seasonal temperatures rise and the ground thaws, the damage winter inflicted on the region’s roadways – potholes – is forcing motorists to stay extra alert if they want to avoid bone-ratting jolts.
In Bluefield, parts of Bland Road has sections that are “terrible” when it comes to potholes, said resident Pete Sternloff.
“Bland is really the state’s responsibility,” he said.
A sinkhole on Princeton Avenue near Goins Market, while technically not a pothole, is another problem.
“Of course, there’s that great hole. They can’t figure out to fix that,” Sternloff said. “It just seems to go on forever.”
Other potholes capable of severely jolting vehicles have appeared like cavities in local roadways. One Tazewell County, Va. resident said that two he has hit made him think that his car had been damaged.
“There’s one on Stadium Drive where you go onto Cherry Street,” said Ed Harman of Bluefield, Va. “There’s one on College Avenue where you turn into the First Community Bank’s corporate headquarters. I hit that one and I thought my front end was going to come off. Then I hit that one on Stadium Drive, and I thought my front end was going fall off, too.”
Potholes have appeared along Bluefield Avenue as well, said Connie Kinder of Bluefield.
“Well, I tell you there are some up where Estep (Tire) and the McDonald’s is,” she added.
Roadways are not the only places where potholes are appearing.
“The rest of them are in the parking lots around the stores,” Judy Burchette of Bluefield said.
“Yes, some of the ones out there can be really dangerous,” Kinder agreed. “They can break an axle.”
“At night, you can’t see them,” Burchette said.
One woman in Princeton who declined to give her name said potholes can be found everywhere this time of year.
“They’re everywhere after every winter, and it takes forever to get them fixed,” she said.
A new Mercer County resident said that while she’s seen potholes, the situation isn’t as bad as it was in her former home of Manassas, Va.
“As far as we’ve seen, it’s not as bad; at least, not as bad as where we were,” said Virginia Roesell of Princeton.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
