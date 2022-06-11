BRAMWELL — West Virginia residents celebrating their state’s founding have an opportunity this West Virginia Day weekend to explore one of their state’s biggest tourism assets for free.
West Virginia state residents can ride the Hatfield-McCoy Trail for free during the West Virginia Day holiday weekend from June 17 through June 20. West Virginia was admitted to the union on June 20, 1863.
West Virginia Day Trail Passes will be available to state residents who present a valid West Virginia driver’s license or West Virginia state-issued I.D. at Hatfield-McCoy trailheads and facilities.
“We do that every year for West Virginia Day,” said Jeffrey Lusk, president and CEO of the Hatfield-McCoy Recreation Authority.
The free holiday weekend passes give West Virginians a chance to try out the trail systems “in their own backyards,” Lusk said.
“They can take a trip on the trail and see what it’s all about,” he added.
Offering free trail passes is a way to thank the state’s residents for their support, said Marketing Consultant Chris Zeto.
“We look forward to creating memories with you, your family, and friends during the WV Day holiday weekend,” he said.
Hatfield-McCoy Trail officials cautioned all riders that the trail system’s regulations apply to all riders and noted that West Virginia Department of Natural Resources Police officers will be out on the trails checking for rider permits.
West Virginia Day permits are not available at local retailers and are only valid from June 17 through June 20. All Hatfield-McCoy Trails rules and regulations apply.
The free passes will not be offered at retailers that sell trail passes. West Virginia Day permits are available only at the following Hatfield-McCoy Trails trailheads and facilities:
• Bearwallow Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Buffalo Mountain Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Cabwaylingo Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Country Roads Visitors Center – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Devil Anse Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Hatfield McCoy Welcome Center – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Ivy Branch Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Pinnacle Creek Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Pocahontas Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Rockhouse Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Warrior Trailhead – Open 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
