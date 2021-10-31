BLUEFIELD — Cool autumn weather has not kept pickup trucks hauling ATVs from being a common sight on local roadways as the Hatfield-McCoy Trail heads for another record year.
How many riders have explored southern West Virginia’s Hatfield-McCoy Trail system is measured by the number of trail passes that are sold from November to November. The trail system was closed in 2020 by Gov. Jim Justice to help slow the spread of COVID-19, but sales and ridership rebounded quickly after the trails reopened.
The time when trail pass sales for the year are tabulated will arrive soon.
“We’ll quit selling that new trail pass the second week of November,” said John Fekete, deputy executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. “Then we’ll know the numbers. They’re going to be huge. We expect that it will be another record year.”
Current sales figures were not available, but sales records have increased by 10 to 20 percent during previous seasons. In 2019, the outlets offering trail passes sold 56,246 of them. In 2020, sales had increased to 64,744 trail passes despite the trail system being closed for several weeks.
Fewer ATV enthusiasts tend to arrive in Mercer County, McDowell County and other counties with sections of the trail system when winter weather arrives, but they will keep coming as long as the weather is favorable.
People generally plan their trips to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail just before the weekend, Fekete said.
“If the weather is decent, they will keep coming from the first part to the middle of December,” he added. “You’ll get a few. In December, January and February, you get the hardcore guys and gals who love the mountains, but it’s going to slow a bit.”
