BLUEFIELD — With caravans of ATV tourists arriving daily in Mercer County and other parts of southern West Virginia, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail expects to well exceed the record trail pass sales seen in 2020 despite losing weeks of ridership to a global pandemic.
A steady stream of tourists started arriving in May 2020 when the Hatfield-McCoy Trail reopened after being closed in late March 2020 as a precaution against COVID-19. Riders quickly returned and were soon coming in record numbers as the pandemic drove a desire for outdoor activities.
“Our riders really started showing up in significant numbers in mid-March,” said Jeffrey Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. “We’re on track to having another record year. This spring’s riding season has been the best spring in the history of the trail system. From Jan. 1 to May 1 of this year, we sold more (trail passes) than any previous four-month period. We’re really excited. It’s turning out to be just an amazing year for us for trail riding. It is really going to be a record year for us.”
Every month since the Hatfield-McCoy Trail reopened in May 2020 has been a record month, Lusk added.
“Every one of those 11 months has been a record for that month. Every month, we sold more permits,” he said. “It’s outdoors and it’s safe and it’s what everybody is looking to do. You can be outside and you can distance. This is going to be a record year for the trail system.”
Last year, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail System sold a record 64,744 trail permits. Those sales exceeded the next-highest sales year by over 15 percent, Lusk said.
“We could sell over 70,000 permits this year. We’ve got a lot of selling left to do, but if we stay on the same trajectory, we will sell them,” he said.
Sales are counted from Thanksgiving week to Thanksgiving week to get a tally for the season, Lusk said.
Local people are seeing large numbers of ATVs and other recreational vehicles almost every day. Skip Crane, president of the Bluewell Improvement Association, recalled seeing this traffic while volunteers picked up litter April 24 along local roadways such as Lorton Lick Road.
Over 300 ATVs passed the volunteers during the three hours of their cleanup efforts, Crane estimated.
“Amazing. There were lines of as many as 20 headed to the trailhead in Goodwill (Hollow),” he recalled.
Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said she believed that the trail system will reach 70,000 trail pass sales this year.
“It has been that busy,” she said.
She recalled speaking to one man who came from Spartansburg, SC to ride the trail system. He was among a party of 10 staying at a local lodging.
“We never have had a slow time since last May when it reopened,” Stoker said. “It was closed for a while, then in May 2020 it reopened. And it has been going strong ever since then.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
