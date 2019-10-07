BRAMWELL — More outdoors enthusiasts making regular runs to the Hatfield-McCoy Trail are establishing deeper local roots by purchasing homes they can use while enjoying the ATV trails.
Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said her community is seeing a lot of ATV tourists coming to ride the Pocahontas Trail, Mercer County’s branch of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail. Many of these visitors have become familiar faces.
“There’s so many regulars who come in all the time,” Stoker said. “Some of them tell me they come once a month. There’s one who told me this this past weekend from eastern North Carolina. He said, ‘We’re here at least once a month’ and they stay at the same place each time.”
Businesses such as Buffalo Trail and the Mud Pit ATV Resort help meet the demand for lodging, and entrepreneurs are establishing new places when ATV tourists can find both rooms and food. One example of entrepreneurs creating new lodging options can be found near Bramwell at the old Bluestone School.
The former school is now being converted into the Liberty Station Lodge & Tavern WV, according to Dennis Marcello, who is renovating the building with his business partner Chad Rush. When completed, Liberty Station will be a 14-room lodge and tavern.
“We’d love to be open by the end of next year, but probably more realistically the spring of 2021,” Marcello said. “We’d like to get it done within 18 months at the most.”
Marcello and Rush worked together at the law enforcement training center in Charleston, SC. Marcello said he first started looking at property in Wyoming because he planned to move there, then Rush learned about the old Bramwell High School while checking properties on the internet. They visited Bramwell, but decided the building was unsuitable. Then Stoker suggested the old Bluestone School.
“She made the argument at the time that we need more bed space for ATV riders,” Marcello said. “The Hatfield-McCoy trail head is right here in the parking lot. Location, location, location.”
Marcello said Bramwell was “great.”
“It’s got wonderful history,” he said, adding it was a nice town that was small and geographically separated from other areas. The area’s cost of living and the cost of local real estate are attractive, too.
“I’d compare Bramwell to Asheville (NC) any day of the week,” he said. “Asheville has more stuff, but Bramwell is just as nice and it’s a third of the price.”
Jeff Lusk, executive director of the Hatfield-McCoy Trail Authority, said more ATV riders are buying homes in the area around the trail.
“We actually see frequent riders come into the marketplace at relatively low prices,” he said. “So what we’re seeing is our riders – our frequent riders – are actually taking the plunge and purchasing real estate. It’s similar to buying a home at the beach or a camper. It’s actually helping a little bit with our lodging. Some are actually making (homes) available to others when they’re not there. They primarily purchase them so they’ll have a place to stay.”
Getting enough lodging for all the ATV riders visiting Mercer County is still challenging. More activities such as zip lines and kayaking are needed along with more local restaurants, he added.
“We continue to struggle, especially like this month. In October there’s going to be vastly more people who want to come and ride the trails than there are places for them to stay,” Lusk said. “And we’re getting some investments, but we wish they would come faster.”
The numbers of people coming to Mercer County are reflected in the numbers of trail permits being sold annually. Last year, the Hatfield-McCoy Trail reached a milestone when 50,000 permits were sold.
“We should top 55,000 annual permits this year,” Lusk said.
