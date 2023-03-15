BLUEFIELD — Bluefield native Dr. Patrice Harris attended the East End/North Side town hall meeting Monday night and said she remains involved in what is happening in her hometown, and in her home neighborhood.
Harris, who was the first African-American woman to lead the American Medical Association and now lives in Atlanta, grew up in the East End.
“I have always believed in giving back and there is no question my roots are here,” she said. “I have done many things and traveled all over the world, but it is very important for me to come back to the community that gave me my foundation … family, friends, a tight-knit community.”
Harris said that is why during the last couple of years she purchased the home she grew up in on Wayne Street, which is located just a few doors up from the historic Hotel Thelma.
That hotel was once on the “Green Book” list as a haven for African-American travelers, especially famous entertainers, who could not stay in the other hotels in the city at the time because of the remnants of Jim Crow laws.
Musicians such as Ike and Tina Turner, James Brown, Little Richard and Duke Ellington, among others, stayed at Hotel Thelma and Travelers’ Inn, which is next door.
Harris said she is involved in the community and the ‘rich history” of African-Americans here and in Southern West Virginia is often untold or at least not told enough, with Hotel Thelma a good example of that.
“I think there is such an opportunity to lift that area up,” especially with bringing economic development to the North Side of Bluefield and the East End.
Harris said the area has been neglected for a long time, including when the Grant Street Bridge closed in 2019, limiting easy access to the city.
That was a major issue, she said, and made things like going to the doctor or the grocery store more difficult for residents on the other side of the railroad tracks.
The Grant Street Bridge links the East End with Princeton Avenue.
Where you live is just as important as whether or not you have health insurance as far as having access to needed medial care, she said.
“This side of town has been neglected, but it is so much more than people realize,” she said, “and that is why this community rallied together, and I did all I could from afar to make sure we got that Grant Street Bridge.”
Construction of a new bridge is under way and the project is slated to be finished by August.
Harris said she is “proud of the folks who live here and are engaged and worked hard to continue to raise awareness about the need for the bridge.”
Harris is also involved in trying to renovate Hotel Thelma.
“I have lots of ideas (about what could be done with structure at the corner of Wayne and Logan streets)d, but it will be up to this community to decide,” she said. “I have a personal connection to Hotel Thelma because I spent the first several years of my life there (after it was converted to apartments). I was not born there, but I came from the Bluefield Sanitarium there.”
She lived in the rear apartment on the top floor.
Harris said she has home movies of her riding her tricycle on the porch outside of the apartment where she lived.
“In fact, a portion of that, of me riding a tricycle, was shown in a film called “Twenty Pearls,” about my sorority founded by African-American women, Alpha Kappa Alpha,” she said. “They highlighted me in that film and talked about my past and my history and a part of that is my riding my tricycle.”
“It was shown as an in-flight movie on Delta Airlines,” she said. “I travel a lot so it was kind of strange to see myself in that movie on a plane.”
Harris said the pandemic prevented her to speak at meetings or with people during the Grant Street Bridge effort.
“I have never had the opportunity to come back in person, but I really wanted to thank the City Board (for help on the Grant Street Bridge),” she said, adding that she was also appreciative of Gov. Jim Justice, who helped secure the $10 million needed for the bridge.
Harris said she also wanted to thank U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., for their help in securing grant money for the Reconnect Communities Program as well the Safe Street For All initiative.
Both of those programs, which were included in Monday night’s meeting, will be crucial for the East End and North Side.
“So I think it is important to thank people for their hard work,” she said.
On Tuesday, Harris thanked members of the Bluefield Board of Directors in person.
“Thanks to all city officials, past and present, who were instrumental in getting the construction of the new Grant Street Bridge,” she said. “Most importantly, I would like to thank the citizens of East End who were steadfast in their support, raising the voice to make sure this happened.”
Harris told board members that in the entire East Wayne corridor there is “so much opportunity for economic development.”
“I know what you know,” she said. “When all of the communities thrive, Bluefield thrives.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.