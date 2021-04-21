BLUEFIELD — Old Man Winter has not yet left the building.
The National Weather Service in Blacksburg is predicting temperatures tonight will plummet into the mid-20s, and with a chance of snow showers.
“It’s going to be a hard freeze,” said NWS Senior Meteorologist Anita Silverman. “Anything that is blooming already is susceptible to being damaged.”
Plants should be brought inside or otherwise protected, she said.
Silverman said temperatures will start falling this morning as winds pick up with a cold front moving through.
“It will be a blustery day,” she said. “We have the front coming through with wind and cold behind it.”
Rain today may turn to snow showers tonight as temperatures fall in the mid- to upper 20s.
“There will be some snow showers,” she said, but “very minimal accumulation and a better chance for snow toward the Lewisburg area.
Silverman said a warmup will be slow, seeing improvement by Friday, and not back to seasonal temperatures until next week.
Freezing temperatures this time in April are “slightly unusual,” she said, but not uncommon.
“We really have to get into May before we see temperatures that stay above freezing,” she said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
