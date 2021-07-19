BLUEFIELD — Years ago while the Bluefield Daily Telegraph staff was enjoying a Thanksgiving meal, a terribly injured, sick and starving dog appeared and laid down on the grass outside. He had endured brutality, but people moved by his tragedy reached out to help him – and at that moment, his life started to turn around.
The pit bull experienced compassion for the first time when people from all the newspaper’s departments brought him food and some water. Realizing he desperately needed medical attention, they found a veterinarian ready to treat him. For about six weeks, he was treated for worms and physical injuries that were likely inflicted by other dogs; he had lived as a bait dog used to train others to fight.
Gradually, treatment and loving care had their impact. The veterinary clinic’s staff started giving him a unique name for a dog. They called him Newsroom, and the name stuck.
Newsroom and members of his adoptive family recently visited the place that gave him his name.
Rebecca “Becky” Bennett of Princeton came to the newspaper with her daughter, 2-year-old Riley, Newsroom and a golden doodle puppy named Rebel. Newsroom and his family were soon making friends and exploring the place that gave him his name.
“So Newsroom was found by the Bluefield Daily Telegraph staff. I think it was in 2012,” Bennett recalled. “He was very emaciated, had multiple face abscesses, an injured back right foot; the pad on his foot was completely ripped off. So he was very, very sick and one of the employees here knew one of the veterinarians – I think she was related to her – at Paws & Claws in Shady Spring. They called her and told her, ‘We’ve got this dog, he’s in horrible shape, can we bring him? He really needs a lot of help.’ She said, ‘Yes, bring him on.’”
Newsroom was taken to the veterinary clinic where he would stay for six weeks. There was he treated for his injuries, an intestinal infection and other problems.
His severe injuries were surmised to have been caused by his use as a bait dog by those who fight pit bulls.
“Basically, they would put him in there and let the other dogs rip up on him,” Bennett said. “That’s the easiest way to explain it.”
Bennett, who is a good friend of Editor Samantha Perry, learned about the abused dog who needed a loving home.
“I was doing her nails one day and she was telling me about him, and she said, ‘Oh, my gosh, Becky, you just have to hear. Let me tell you about this dog we’ve found.’ And at that point in my life, I had just lost my pit bull, in just a fast manner. It wasn’t expected. She just got sick and we lost her. And I had just bought a new house, and I have to have dogs. I’m just a dog person. I’m a dog lover. My house feels empty without them. Sam said, ‘I’m trying to find somebody to take this dog.’ And I said, ‘Really? I’ll take him. When can I get him? Where’s he at? What’s the number?’”
Bennett called Paws & Claws and said she wanted to adopt Newsroom.
“And they were so sweet. When he was ready, they gave me a call,” she recalled. “I went up, I met him, I fed him and everything. It was like as soon as I saw him, he knew he was my baby. He came running to me and that night, as soon as we got him home, he found our bed, jumped on it and it was like, ‘this is my spot!’”
Newsroom quickly learned that he truly had a home. He had a soft bed to sleep in and people ready to care for him. While most people don’t let their dogs sleep in beds made for humans, an exception was made for him.
“He slept with me. I don’t think I slept like two hours because he was all over me,” Bennett said. “There was no way I was going to tell him not to, because he needed love and attention and he needed to feel like he belonged. He was already about a year and a half old, they estimated. He had never, ever had an ounce of love in his life.”
The family decided to keep the name Newsroom.
“The vet started calling him Newsroom because the newsroom rescued him, and I loved it, and I said that’s his forever name,” Bennett recalled.
Newsroom now has Riley and her brother, Keith, and the puppy, Rebel, to play with along with a Great Pyrennes named Sophie and another dog named Amber.
When Riley was a baby, Newsroom immediately decided to protect her as soon as they were introduced, perhaps thinking the other dogs might not understand that she’s little, Bennett said. When Riley was getting her bottle, Newsroom would jump up on the couch and be ready to block the other dogs just in case.
Newsroom is about 10 years old now, but he’s still playful and active. And like other rescue dogs, he knows what it’s like to be homeless, hungry and unloved, Bennett said. He truly appreciates the life he has now and the people who gave him a loving home.
