TAZEWELL, Va. — A new exhibit at a Tazewell County museum is recalling the days when a Pocahontas woman went into business and successfully met the local ladies’ demand for new hats every season.
The exhibit “Hang On To Your Hat!” opened recently at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum. The displays, which tells the story of Miss Emma Yates and the successful business she built in the Town of Pocahontas, Va., is a collaborative effort between Curator Elisabeth Hemsworth, Erica Galloway of the Tazewell County Public Library and Ginger Cates of Historic Pocahontas, Inc.
Hats and a purse Miss Emma Yates made are among the exhibits along with other hats and mementoes from the museum’s collection, Director Cynthia Farmer said. Besides women’s hats, men’s hats are on display as well.
One exhibit features a picture of the Mad Hatter from the book “Alice in Wonderland.” Makers of men’s hats used mercury while creating their merchandise; the element often poisoned them and impacted them mentally.
While putting the exhibit together, the organizers discovered why makers of women’s hats were called milliners, Farmer said.
“Men are called hatters, who do men’s hats, but the ladies who made hats were called milliners for the most part, and that’s because the best materials came from Milan; and so ladies who were doing lady’s hats, they got the materials from Milan and through the years it just morphed into being a milliner,” Farmer said. “The Milanese were the ones who transported the materials into this country, so that’s why a lady’s hat maker is called a milliner.”
Emma Yates, who was born in 1869, moved to the Town of Pocahontas in a covered wagon, Farmer said.
“I mean, think about that. and as a young woman, she went to New York to study design and returned to Pocahontas to establish herself as a milliner,” she added.
Three hats and a purse in the exhibit were made by Yates, and others are from the museum’s collection and the Tazewell County Public Library.
“We built the whole exhibit around the fact she was so successful, and she raised two nieces and a nephew; but she was never married and she had a staff people and had a successful business,” Farmer said. “And she died in 1954. Think about how early that was in her lifetime, a single woman to be so successful as a businesswoman, and we wanted to highlight that as well.”
Many artifacts from the business can still be found at the Emma Yates Memorial Library. Housed in the same building where Yates had her milliner shop, it is now a branch of the Tazewell County Public Library.
“And there’s lots more artifacts over there, so it’s a great place for people to visit in Pocahontas and see that,” Farmer said.
Curator Elisabeth Hemsworth was unavailable for comment.
Creating the exhibition started when the Tazewell County Public Library approached Historic Pocahontas, Inc. about displaying hats from the Emma Yates shop at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum, said Ginger Cates, president of Historic Pocahontas.
“And I said absolutely,” Cates said. “It’s going to be not only about Emma Yates but also about Pocahontas. I think it introduces the history of the town to people. Even people who live in this region, they really don’t know about the town.”
The hat exhibit is “a great educator,” and it could get people interested in helping preserve the town’s history, she added. The hope is to offer more exhibits featuring the town’s history.
“There’s so much history here,” Cates said. “It’s just amazing.”
Besides hats from the past, one part of the exhibit shows visitors an example of the Cat in the Hat’s classic headgear along with other hats from the Tazewell County Public Library’s reading section for children. It also features children’s books that focus on hats, said Erica Galloway, the library’s director.
“There’s a whole series by John Klassen and they’re the best to read to children. They’re very funny, very visual and they’re really interactive, too,” she said.
In the books, an animal sees a hat that it likes, and funny situations begin.
“Hang On To Your Hat!” will be at the Historic Crab Orchard Museum until the end of the year.
