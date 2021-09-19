PRINCETON — Owners of dilapidated structures are responding to notices regarding their properties and getting ready speak with Mercer County’s dilapidated and abandoned structures committee about plans for dealing with them.
In late August, county dilapidated structures officer Lori Mills told the newly-formed dilapidated and abandoned structures committee that she was ready to mail 15 notices to property owners.
Mills, who was out in the county Friday doing inspections, said that she had received replies from all but two of the property owners.
“I would say that the majority of folks that we’ve contacted realize that they have a property that’s in violation,” she said.
The next step takes place Sept. 23 when the property owners meet with the dilapidated and abandoned structures committee. This meeting will begin 5 p.m. at the Mercer County Courthouse.
“The committee will meet with the property owners to get an idea of what their plan is, what they plan to do with their property,” Mills said.
Mills said that the overall public response she had seen since the Mercer County Commission enacted the new ordinance has been positive.
“I’ll tell you this,” she said. “Thursday I was over in the Bluewell area doing an inspection with Josh Parks the litter control officer, and while he and I were doing the inspection a citizen showed up. Just a citizen in the community, and they stopped by just to tell us how appreciative they were for the work we’ve been doing. The calls, the private messages and the emails are all very, very positive.”
Dilapidated structures posing a safety hazard are the top priority, Mills said.
“Aside from that, we look at heavily-traveled roads because we do have tourism and we want to put our best foot forward,” she added.
Taking a dilapidated structure through the condemnation process takes several months to complete.
“But there are times when that can be of assistance in helping a homeowner go through the steps,” Mills said. “For example, we had a homeowner who had a fire. Their mobile home was destroyed and the homeowner just didn’t know quite what steps to take, so I was able to assist the homeowner with the insurance company to get the demolition fit out and scheduled. And there is that insurance component where the insurance has to withhold 10 percent of the policy for the demolition.”
There are instances when owners want to tear down their dilapidated structures, but don’t know how to go about getting it done.
“Some people want to take care of it on their own and just don’t know who call for demolition,” she said. “We are formulating a list now of all the contractors in the area that do that type of work. There are lots of legal requirements like notifying the state for asbestos.”
The Glenwood-area mobile home, scheduled for demolition within two weeks, is the first that will be removed since the ordinance was enacted.
“The insurance company basically wrote the check for the demolition,” Mills said. “We just assisted in getting the bids. The insurance company’s paying as part of the requirement. We are just helping the homeowner get all the details worked out.”
When the dilapidated structures committee meets on Sept. 23, Mills plans to introduce another dozen structures being considered for demolition.
Mills said that citizens who want to point out structures that could be in violation of the county’s ordinance can contact her at 304-431-8438 or use the web address lori.mills@mercercountywv.org to contact her.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
