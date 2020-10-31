PRINCETON — Halloween trick-or-tricking is proceeding with caution today in some communities across southern West Virginia and Southwest Virginia during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Trick or treat is taking place in Mercer County this year. During their October meeting, members of the Mercer County Commission approved trick or treat from 6 to 8 p.m. Participants are being asked to abide by Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines. The guidelines include wearing masks and using social distancing.
Officials with the CDC are recommending that children not wear a costume mask over a protective mask because this combination could make it hard to breathe. Using a Halloween-themed cloth mask is a recommended alternative.
In the City of Princeton, trick or treat will take place between 6 to 8 p.m. within the city limits. Members of the Princeton City Council decided that there will be no formal celebrations, and masks and social distancing will be required.
The annual Princeton Monster Mash on Mercer Street has been to the large crowds it generated during previous Halloweens.
In nearby City of Bluefield, trick or treat will be from 6 to 9 p.m. today. Drivers have been asked to exercise cautious since children will be out in the neighbors during this time.
Trick or treat will take place in Welch from 5 to 8 p.m., according to an announcement from the town.
The Town of Bluefield, Va. will celebrate trick or treat on Oct. 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. The Bluefield, Va. Town Council urged participants to wear masks and stay 6 feet apart.
Bluefield, Va. citizens who do not wish to participate in trick or treat should turn off their porch lights so children will know not to knock at their door, members of the town council said.
In th Town of Tazewell, Va., trick or treat will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Citizens who do not want to take part should hang a sign on their door and turn their porch lights out so children will know not to knock on their doors.
A trunk or treat event by Tazewell Today will be from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Tazewell Middle School parking lot. It will be a drive-through event only.
The Town of Richlands, Va. will have trick or treat on from 5 to 8 p.m. with the understanding that participation is at the discretion of each individual citizen, according to a statement issued by the town.
In the Town of Grundy, Va., trick or treat will be observed from 6 to 8 p.m. with the understanding that participation is at the discretion of each individual citizen, according to a statement from the town. The Shop with a Cop Haunted Forest has been canceled, according to a statement from the town Friday. There will be no trunk or treat event this year.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
