BLUEFIELD, Va. — Some towns and cities across the region are now changing their trick-or-treat times due to inclement weather that is expected Thursday.
According to the National Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va., there is a 90 percent chance of rain Thursday. And some of the storms could be severe.
According to a hazardous weather outlook issued Wednesday morning by the National Weather Service for the Bluefield area, there is a slight risk of severe thunderstorms Thursday into Thursday evening. The primary threat is damaging wind and perhaps an isolated tornado, according to advisory. The rain showers also could turn to snow showers late Thursday night into Friday morning, although no snow accumulation is expected.
In terms of trick-or-treat times, Mercer County so far is sticking with Thursday, Oct. 31.
The City of Princeton is not changing their trick-or-treat times according to Mercer County Commissioner Greg Puckett. Trick-or-treating through the Grassroots District of Mercer Street will take place from 6 to 8 p.m.
In the city of Bluefield, trick-or-treating times are being moved to Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m. according to City Clerk Bobbi Kersey. The town of Bluefield, Va., has moved their trick-or-treating times to Saturday, Nov. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m. The town of Tazewell also has changed its trick-or-treat times to Saturday from 5 to 7 p.m.
The town of Pocahontas, Va., has changed its trick-or-treat times to Friday from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The Monster Mash in downtown Princeton is still scheduled — at least for now — from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday. Trick-or-treating at the Mercer Mall — an indoor location — is still scheduled for Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Bland County’s trunk or treat at the county fairgrounds will still be held Thursday starting at 6:30 p.m.
The story will be updated as more information is received.
