PRINCETON — Halloween rivals Christmas as one of the most anticipated days on the calendar, but the COVID-19 pandemic is shaping the decisions about whether trick or treat and whatever else can be done to celebrate the haunted holiday this year.
In Princeton, the festivities known as the Princeton Monster Mash will not take place this year, according to Lori McKinney with the Princeton Renaissance Project. Past Monster Mash events have brought big crowds to Mercer Street, which is closed off while costumed revelers visit local businesses for trick or treat and other Halloween entertainment.
“We’re not able to do a Monster Mash this year,” McKinney said. “Even when it was raining, a lot of people came out.”
The Princeton City Council has not decided yet whether the city will have trick or treat this year, Mayor David Graham said. Whether trick or treat could take place this year has been discussed with City Manager Michael Webb, but Graham added that he believed it should be discussed at the council.
Graham said the city council is meeting in early October, and should discuss the idea at that time.
In Bluefield, City Manager Dane Rideout said the city was allowing trick or treat this year. Across the state line, Mayor Don Harris of Bluefield, Va. said the town council had not yet discussed trick or treat, but would likely talk about it during the Tuesday council meeting.
“I’m seeing Halloween decorations in people’s yards already,” he said.
Other Virginia towns are making Halloween plans for this year. The Town of Tazewell, Va. is planning a Halloween celebration with help from the nonprofit organization Tazewell Today.
“Yes, we are holding a drive-through trunk or treat event, and it is on Halloween starting at 6 p.m.; and it’s going to be at the former Ramey Car lot on the Fincastle Turnpike,” said Amanda Hoops, director of Tazewell Today. “The folks that are setting up the trunks will wear gloves as they hand out of candy, and also wear masks. Kids will remain inside their cars.”
Tazewell Town Manager Todd Day said the town council had not made a decision allowing trick or treat this year, but he believed children would be able to do it. Families tend to stay together while trick or treating, and “unless you’re hugged,” social distancing can be recognized.
No decision about trick or treating had been made yet in the Town of Richlands, Va.
“That probably won’t be decided until the Oct. 13 council meeting,” said Susan Whitt of accounts payable. “Normally, we try to have it on Oct. 31, and that’s Saturday this year.”
The Athens Town Council had not yet made a decision concerning trick or treat this year. Its next meeting is on Oct. 6.
Over in McDowell County, no decision had been made yet in the City of Welch, according to Jason Grubb, business development specialist. That decision would likely be made at “the last possible moment.”
“We hold out hope to be able to have trick or treating,” Grubb said.
Officials with the Town of Cedar Bluff, Va. were not available Friday.
Other Halloween events have remained on the calendar. “The Dark Carnevil Event” at Lake Shawnee in Mercer County will be open every Friday and Saturday in October from 6 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.