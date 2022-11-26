Thanksgiving weekend can be a time to celebrate friends, home and the season. Hopefully, you have made it through November with most of your family and those you care deeply about. Thanksgiving was officially proclaimed during Lincoln’s administration in the midst of great suffering, the fourth year of the Civil War. Hundreds of thousands had died already with untold numbers of families torn apart. Enslaved millions were still hoping for true freedom. It was such an uncertain time.
We know much about that as for the 105th time the Community Christmas Tree (Little Jimmie) makes a timeless appeal to help the less fortunate children across Four Seasons Country. While many of my generation took for granted the blessings of such “simple” things as having breakfast on the table and parents in the house — which was warm in the winter — those ideas are not so prevalent in Four Seasons Country (or any other part of the country) as formerly.
It is truly a change from the coalfield days. As children, most of the people in my community never thought of themselves as poor or underprivileged because they weren’t. For one thing, nearly every family had a garden. Those took some work but through the year, there was no shortage of beans, peas, potatoes, corn, cucumbers, etc. We had it made, I guess.
Nearly everyone had a nice-sized yard and a father with a (usually) steady job. Families were not crowded up into apartments with a neighbor across the hall or one directly above or below. There is much less pressure in a situation like that for children who have room to run, breathe and sometimes just relax in the wide open spaces.
For many years, I taught at Tazewell and an overwhelming majority of the children either lived on farms or were sons and daughters of miners. Normal? I thought so. There were seldom questions about money but no one really said anything about it. Many boys and girls brought lunch from home and a majority bought theirs in the school cafeteria. Nearly everyone was on about the same social level, now that I look back on it. Little had changed since my elementary school days, to be honest.
So, at Thanksgiving, we had traditional programs. There were Pilgrims and Native Americans (Indians) and pumpkin-colored decorations on bulletin boards. Turkey and all the trimmings were first served at school and usually again the next day at home. There was a great comfort in that, knowing what and when year after year. We did not understand it at the time.
For many, many years, we never gave a thought to having the school door locked. We saw no need to lock our cars and seldom locked the doors at home unless we were going out of town. Even then, Mom and Dad always told the neighbors to get the mail out of the box and the newspaper and showed them where the house key was so that they could put everything beside the door. No worries.
There was not a house in the neighborhood where guns were not present. In fact, nearly every parent and child were good shots. There were plenty of shells, from .22-calibre up through 12-guage for shotguns and often high-powered rifles such as a .30-06 for deer hunting. Not in all my memory is there anything about an incident about one person trying to harm another with a weapon. The closest I ever came to getting hurt was crossing a low-rail fence once holding my .22 and when I stepped across my finger involuntarily closed. The shot missed my foot by a couple of inches and believe me when I tell you that I (a) never told my parents and (b) never came close to doing such a thing again. We knew better and had been taught better. Had I actually hit my foot, I am not sure what would have been worse — the accident itself or the shame of having been so careless.
It was truly a time of innocence, broken by the assassination of President Kennedy when we began to realize there was a lot of hate outside. Murders like those of Medgar Evers, Martin Luther King and Robert Kennedy punctuated the woes plaguing inequality around the country. The Vietnam War was raging, and even veterans who had served in World War II and Korea, patriots to the core, questioned just what was being accomplished. Evening news shows brought the nightmare right into the living room.
So, we (me, too) moved slowly into the new generation. We started keeping close track of our keys. Guns were put away along with the shells so as not be conspicuous.
Then, in 2001, the Twin Towers fell, which is when most of us first heard the words Homeland Security. Not only our doors but doors at school were locked with entry gained only by security access. Why, schools even started having security personnel walking halls. Amazing how times had changed.
We still have much to be thankful for. No question about the blessings in America, with more money than any nation on earth, great roads, cars, stores, medical treatment, and electronic devices to do virtually anything.
Still, on this final November 2022 weekend, pardon me if I say a prayer of thanks for having been blessed to grow up in a world where my mother did the cooking, my Dad got paid every other Friday, we had to search for the front door key if we ever needed it, and I could play ball out in the Bottom with all the other neighborhood kids and our parents knew exactly where we were.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Larry Hypes, a teacher at Bluefield High School, is a Daily Telegraph columnist. Contact him at larryhypes52@gmail.com.
