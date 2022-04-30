BLUEFIELD — When Dave Moody shows up to do his job, flames and fireworks literally light up his place of work.
But to be realistic, that is expected. After all, when Moody makes his entrance onto the stage, he does so as Gene Simmons of the classic rock band, KISS, and pyrotechnics is part of the show.
Local residents will get a chance to see that show when the Kentucky native and other members of the group, “Hairball,” play in concert on May 14 at City Park in Bluefield for the Madness in the Mountains Festival.
Moody talked about the show, the band and his career in a phone interview earlier this week.
Hairball performs songs of the 1980s, and Moody, who graduated from high school in 1989, came of age during the heart of music from that era.
“I was dead smack in the middle of it,” he said, and KISS was HIS BAND and Gene Simmons his idol.
“KISS has brought me so much joy and happiness to my life, and is the SOLE reason I perform today.”
So when he explodes onto the stage as Gene Simmons or Brian Johnson of AC/DC and other band members perform as their favorites in full costume, it is intense.
“It is coming from our hearts because we know exactly what we are talking about,” he said of being immersed into the demographics and music of that era.
Moody said vocalist Kris Vox is Freddie Mercury and the resemblance is uncanny.
“This guy is over-the-moon incredible,” he said of Vox. “He does Freddie Mercury and the fun part for me is watching him transform, and the attention to detail we pay.”
Joe Dandy is the other vocalist and many costume changes are required throughout the two-hour concert, which is a “drop dead accurate homage to some of the biggest arena acts in the world.”
Those acts also include Van Halen, Motley Crue, Journey, Alice Cooper, Prince, Twisted Sister, Guns n’ Roses and Aerosmith, and, in Moody’s words, the band “preaches the gospel of rock ’n roll.”
“Everybody is so excited to be a part of it,” he said of the audiences they play to all over the country, and it gives the older generation a chance to share the music they grew up listening to with the younger generation.
“It is excess, over the top and flamboyant,” he said of the show, “and we make no apologies for anything.”
Moody, the newest member of the band, said the audience demographic shift is “amazing” and people of all ages love the concerts. “It is for everyone.”
That is especially true now, he said, as the world is in a sketchy place and the 1980s were relatively calm.
“The ‘80s were such a wonderful time,” he said, with great music and songs. “Who doesn’t want to live there for two hours. We transport them back to the ‘80s. We are there to shock and awe you back to the ‘80s.”
Moody said the shows are meant for everyone to just have a good time.
“There is no negativity allowed at our shows,” he said. ”Everybody is welcome and the only caveat is you have to have a good attitude. You are going to have a good time whether you like it or not.”
The show brings an arena-sized light show, smoke, fire and pyrotechnics, typical of the “hair metal” bands.
Hairball started in Minneapolis with humble beginnings but has continued to find a huge audience and has now been playing for more than 20 years. Other members include electric bass player HBK, drummer Billy and lead guitar player Happy.
The band has a busy schedule, booked this year from Pittsburgh to Colorado.
Hairball will be in concert beside Bowen Field at 7 p.m. following the annual car show.
Madness in the Mountains organizer Chad Hutchens said the concert is a “big production … It is not a small-scale thing.”
Tickets to the concert cost $25 and can be purchased at rockthevirginias.com but they will be $40 at the gate.
Gates open for the concert at 6 p.m. and food and drinks will be available.
Hutchens said a VIP package will soon be available for the concert.
“We are very excited to bring this to Bluefield,” he said.
