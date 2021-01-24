TAZEWELL, Va. — If Tazewell County Supervisor Travis Hackworth wins the 38th District Virginia State Senate seat in a special election March 23, the county will be home to both a state Senator and a member of the House of Delegates.
Hackworth won a GOP primary on Thursday, besting five others, to snag the nomination to vie for the 38th District seated, vacated recently by the death of Sen. Ben Chafin Jr.
Hackworth will be on the ballot facing Laurie Buchwald, a Democrat and former Radford City Council member.
The 38th District includes Tazewell, Russell, Bland, Buchanan, Dickenson and Pulaski counties as well as parts of Montgomery, Smyth and Wise counties, and the cities of Norton and Radford.
Tazewell County registrar Brian Earls said Friday was the last day to file to run for the seat and no one else, as far as he knew, had filed as of late Friday afternoon.
However, since other candidates (independents) could have gathered enough signatures in other counties and sent the needed paperwork to Richmond, he will not know for sure if any other candidates will be on the ballot until Monday or Tuesday.
“They can send it by certified mail as long as it is postmarked by Jan. 22,” he said. “That will give us a short time frame to get ready.”
Earls said early voting starts Feb. 5 so ballots will have to be finalized and ready to go.
“We can’t program our machines until we know who the candidates are,” he said, adding that the only place to vote early is at the registrar’s office in North Tazewell.
Tazewell County Board of Supervisors Chair Charlie Stacy said if Hackworth wins he will have to resign from his seat on the board representing the Northwestern District.
“The board of supervisors nominates the replacement and submits the name to the Circuit Court who will appoint the person,” Stacy said. “There will have to be a special election to fill the vacancy within the confines of the state Code.”
Earls said the person approved would serve out the remainder of this year but the special election would most likely be part of the November general election.
Earls also said he does not recall any other time when Tazewell County was home to both a state senator and delegate at the same time.
Hackworth, a Richlands businessman who has managed at least 10 separate businesses and 100 employees, has served as the Northwestern Supervisor for five years.
He announced his candidacy shortly after Gov. Ralph Northam requested the special election and the date was set.
Hackworth described the late senator as a mentor and friend, stating that he had become well acquainted with him through their communications over the past two years, adding that Chafin encouraged him to run for the office one day, stating that he would do a good job as a Virginia Senator.
“Today, after much prayer, support, and urging from many across the 38th District, I am announcing my intention to fill Ben Chafin’s vacant seat and honor him and his legacy by serving the constituents and being a voice for the people,” Hackworth said in his announcement. “I decided not to announce before the Governor declared a Special Election to ensure that we had proper time as a community to mourn the loss of Senator Chafin and show respect to his wife, children, and family. Now, I am 100 percent committed to take the insight and knowledge he gave me and serve with diligence and honor to the best of my ability.”
Tazewell County Delegate James W. “Will” Morefield was quick to support Hackworth and congratulate him on his primary win.
“I am extremely proud of Travis Hackworth and the hard work that he, his campaign manager Aaron Evans, and his supporters put in to securing the Republican nomination for the upcoming state Senate special election,” Morefield said. “He is exactly the type of person we need representing all of us in the Senate. Now is the time to unite behind our candidate and ensure that Travis wins with a powerful margin on election day. I am proud that Travis will be joining our winning team and look forward to continue working with him as we make every effort to make Southwest Virginia the best place to live.”
Support for Hackworth also came from the state level.
“Travis Hackworth is an outstanding nominee who will be a strong and effective voice for Southwest in the Senate of Virginia,” said Senate Republican Leader Thomas K. Norment, Jr. (R-James City)in a statement. “Our caucus is excited about Travis joining our ranks this spring.”
Norment said Hackworth will receive strong support.
“We take nothing for granted in this race, and Travis can count on the strong and enthusiastic support of every Republican senator as he campaigns to represent the people of Southwest,” he said. “We look forward to welcoming Senator Hackworth to our ranks after he secures victory on March 23.”
Republican Party of Virginia Chairman Rich Anderson also congratulated Hackworth.
“I first want to thank all of the candidates and the local units who made this nominating process happen,” he said of the primary. “It gives me great hope to see so many qualified, strong Republicans getting involved at this level of government. Travis Hackworth is an incredible candidate and the Republican Party of Virginia is prepared to throw the full weight of its support and resources behind him. He has served Tazewell County well on their Board of Supervisors and I am confident he will be an exemplary representative for the 38th District.”
Buchwald, a nurse practitioner, released a statement on her candidacy.
“Southwest Virginia is struggling,” she said. “It has borne the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic, suffered economically for far too long, and is longing for a voice in Richmond that puts partisan politics aside and gets results for our region and people. I believe that I am that person.”
