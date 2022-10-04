Weather Alert

...Areas of Dense Fog Through the Early Morning Hours... Areas of dense fog have developed across southwest Virginia and southeast West Virginia along and near the various rivers in these areas, including the Bluestone, East, Upper Clinch, and Upper Holston rivers. Bluefield, Wytheville, Marion, and Richlands were all reporting visibilities of 1/4 mile or less at 130 AM EDT this morning. Motorists planning travel through this region through approximately 9 AM EDT this morning should be prepared for areas of dense fog with visibilities 1/4 mile or less. This will include Interstate 77 between Bluefield and Princeton WV to Wytheville VA as well as Interstate 81 between Wytheville and Marion as well as other roads and highways in this general area. Reduce speed, leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you, allow extra time to reach your destination, and use your low beam headlights as you travel early this morning.