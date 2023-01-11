The Board of Directors of the H.I. Shott, Jr. Foundation has unanimously approved a grant for $300,000 to facilitate the upgrading of the electrical and HVAC systems in the Renaissance Theater in downtown Princeton.
As further support for the campaign to raise the $1.2 million needed to complete the restoration of the theater, the Foundation’s Board issued a challenge grant by which the Foundation agreed to contribute up to an additional $300,000 for additional capital improvements to the theater at the rate of $1 for every $2 raised during calendar year 2023 by the Renaissance Theater Project Group. Funds eligible for the matching grant would include funds raised from local sources and supporters of the project but not funds derived from grants from federal, state, or other governmental entities or from loans from any source.
In announcing its commitment to the Renaissance Theater Project, the Foundation expressed its hope that those who support the revitalization of downtown Princeton would rally around the ongoing efforts launched by Community Connections and spearheaded by its Executive Director, Greg Puckett to raise the necessary funds to complete the project.
In response to the Foundation’s announced commitment, Puckett stated, “I am honored and humbled at the generosity of the Shott Foundation in our continued effort to bring expansion of the arts here in Mercer County. The Renaissance Theater has been a long-awaited project and, as other opportunities have expanded in Princeton, it is time to go the final mile and bring the theater, as well as the Bob Denver “Little Buddy” museum to reality!”
Puckett continued, “In the past few months, we have been working to refurbish the roof, and secure funds for the other projects to start. I’m confident that the remaining match funds will be raised and we can cross the finish line to opening within the coming year!”
