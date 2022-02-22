BLUEFIELD — A reported gunshot injury was under investigation Monday evening after an incident was reported at a home off Lorton Lick Road.
Mercer County 911 received a call about 6:19 p.m concerning a gunshot at a home off Windmill Hill Road near Lorton Lick Road.
Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department and troopers with the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment responded.
Chief Deputy A.P. Christian said that the incident was under investigation, and that the victim’s name was not being released at that point.
The victim’s injury was not life threatening, he said.
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.