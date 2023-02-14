Gov. Jim Justice spent more than $23 million on his Covid-19 vaccination campaign, an incentive program that gave away pickup trucks, rifles and lawn mowers.
The “Do It For Babydog” sweepstakes, named for Justice’s English bulldog, was the governor’s 2021 statewide prize drawing in which residents had to be vaccinated for Covid-19 to gain eligibility for a variety of prizes. A report released last Friday from the state auditor detailed how the governor spent millions on prizes for adults and kids.
“If you won’t do it for me, if you won’t do it for your family, you’ve got to get vaccinated for Babydog,” Justice said on the program’s website.
Following the sweepstakes, the state’s vaccination rate barely budged.
In West Virginia, 56 percent of residents are fully vaccinated for Covid-19, ranking it in the bottom 20 states for vaccination rates, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate lags the national average of 68 percent.
The auditor’s report, which showed how Justice spent more than $1.25 billion in federal Covid-19 funds, raised legal and ethical concerns from lawmakers about how the governor spent some of the federal money – including money used for sweepstakes prizes.
Senate Finance Chairman Eric Tarr is leading a probe into the governor’s use of the federal money.
“This is the first part we’re catching of this, where there were less than appropriate, if not illegal, uses of the Covid dollars in the way they were spent,” he said.
The governor’s office did not return an interview request for this story.
Sweepstakes didn’t cause a “noticeable bump” in vaccine rates
In the earliest days of the coronavirus vaccine rollout, West Virginia emerged as a national leader in vaccinating residents.
While other states were bogged down with logistical and bureaucratic challenges with getting vaccines into medical providers, West Virginia excelled as the state’s National Guard effectively led vaccine distribution. The state created a network of pharmacies to pair with long-term care facilities – different from the federal government’s plan to use chain drug stores to vaccinate nursing home residents.
Dr. Lisa Costello is a pediatrician who serves as a Covid-19 response advisor to the state health department and she’s on the state’s Joint Interagency Task Force for Covid-19 Vaccines. She helped develop the state’s initial vaccination rollout plan.
“We were able to get vaccines into nursing homes before other states ever gave a dose,” said Costello, who also teaches at West Virginia University School of Medicine. “We’ll never be able to measure how many lives were saved.
“I felt like this was the most important mission I ever had a chance to be a part of,” she added.
The state’s plan initially worked, which was critical since one in five West Virginia residents was 65 and older – a population more likely to die from Covid-19.
However, momentum stalled.
In April 2021, CDC data showed West Virginia’s first-dose vaccination rate among elderly residents was second to last in the country, only ahead of Hawaii. Health departments needed to reach the vaccine-hesitant.
Gov. Justice announced his vaccination sweepstakes in June 2021, saying fully vaccinated West Virginia residents could register for a variety of prizes.
The sweepstakes eventually included kids over 5 who were eligible for Covid-19 vaccination.
The auditor’s report released this month showed the amount of federal Covid-19 dollars that were used for a variety of prizes: $625,500 for “dream wedding” packages; $463,859 for auto dealer Yes Chevrolet; $229,963 for vehicles from Thornhill GM Superstore; $175,401 for lawn mowers; and $145,880 for custom engraved rifles.
The report also showed $970,000 was allotted for college scholarships.
Malcolm Lanham is the community health director for the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department based in Parkersburg. It serves six counties: Calhoun, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Wirt and Wood.
“I do remember some people coming in because of the sweepstakes but I do not necessarily believe it was an uptick,” Lanham said. “Some people did get them because of it, but it was not a noticeable bump.”
He continued, “Once we got to the 50-year-olds and younger, the vaccine demand dropped dramatically and at that point, we had a significant drop from still doing hundreds of vaccines a week to less than a dozen or so.”
The governor’s office said by the end of the sweepstakes, 108,000 more people had received at least one dose of the vaccine. But overall, the sweepstakes didn’t move the vaccination rate much. In October, The Associated Press reported the state’s vaccination rate per 100,000 residents was the nation’s worst. By that fall, West Virginia hospitals were overwhelmed by Covid-19 patients.
Tarr, R-Putnam, called the governor’s sweepstakes “a failure.”
“I don’t know what it actually bought us,” he said.
Research from Harvard Medical School said incentive reward programs can increase Covid-19 vaccination rates, but the study noted states needed to implement programs “that effectively target their respective vaccine hesitant populations.” Ohio ran its own vaccine lottery program in 2021, and a study published that year noted that the lottery didn’t have a large impact on vaccinations.
Costello explained that lack of access and education played a major role in the vaccination rates. Not every pharmacy in West Virginia carried the Covid-19 vaccine. Those gaps continue now as doctors recommend up-to-date booster shots to avoid severe illness, hospitalization or death.
Political divide played a role in vaccination rates, too; states that backed former President Donald J. Trump were among the least vaccinated.
Throughout the pandemic, Justice urged residents to get vaccinated and boosted during his virtual Covid-19 press conferences but he opposed vaccine and school mask mandates.
There have been 7,900 deaths in the state attributed to Covid-19, according to data from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The agency continues to encourage residents to stay up to date on Covid-19 vaccinations.
Costello said the state fared better than expected in the pandemic, given its aging population, poor health, and poverty, all of which were linked to worse Covid-19 outcomes.
“Overall, I’m very proud of the work that we’ve done in our state, and I think we all know we can do more,” Costello said.
Lawmakers question CARES Act spending, including funding college baseball stadium
Lawmakers recently sought answers from the governor’s office about how Justice used Covid relief funds, including why $28 million of remaining CARES Act money was moved into a fund controlled by the governor’s office. The state auditor flagged the account transfer due to the dollar amount.
The fund was used to send $106,000 to Appalachian Bible College, a private school, in Beckley for a new bus and $10 million to Marshall University for a baseball field.
“I’m trying to wrap my head around … how a baseball field would fall under Covid funds,” Sen. Randy Smith, R-Tucker, said. “How, legally, could we use Covid money for a baseball facility?”
Berkeley Bentley, general counsel for the governor’s office, said the administration faced a deadline to spend the remaining CARES Act money before they had to send the funds back to the federal government, so they transferred the reimbursed money into the Governor’s Office Gifts, Grants and Donations Fund.
The move was in an effort to reimburse the state for pandemic-related expenditures, Bentley said, within homeland security and jails.
The fund also paid for two prizes – totaling around $25,000 – included in the Do It For Babydog sweepstakes. Bentley told lawmakers he did not believe the use of the money for the sweepstakes violated state ethics law.
The governor’s office said that their spending was vetted by an accounting firm and legal firm.
“We spent the CARES money on CARES-eligible purposes, reimbursing the state. That becomes subject to state law, not the federal CARES requirements,” Bentley said.
The answer didn’t satisfy some Senate members, who questioned the legality and ethics of transferring the funds, especially when millions were used to build Marshall’s baseball stadium amid the pandemic.
“Isn’t that money laundering?” Smith asked.
Bentley said nothing unethical was done in the spending.
Tarr suggested that the U.S. Treasury Department’s Office of the Inspector General should review the transfer. About $18 million still remains in the account in question.
