WELCH – Deputies located two firearms Friday after lockdown was conducted at Mount View High School in McDowell County.
McDowell County Schools informed parents Friday afternoon that Mount View High School (MVHS), located near Welch, was on lockdown.
School officials said students and staff were in a safe location, and that students would not be dismissed until the situation was cleared by law enforcement. Parents were asked not to not come to MVHS campus until the lockdown was lifted. The administration is working closely with law enforcement to resolve this issue.
About an hour later, the lockdown was lifted by the McDowell County Sheriff's Department. All students returned to their classes, school officials said.
After an investigation, deputies located two firearms, school officials said. The students responsible for bringing the weapons had been apprehended and were in police custody Friday.
"We are extremely grateful for the prompt response of our MVHS staff, local law enforcement, Central Office Administration and students," school officials said in their announcement. "The safety and well -being of our students is always our top priority."
