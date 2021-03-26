PRINCETON — A new Mercer County Office of Emergency Management director and floodplain manager was sworn into office Thursday during a special Mercer County Commission meeting.
Keith Gunnoe, the former captain at the Princeton Fire Department, was chosen to succeed the late Tim Farley, who passed away Jan. 23. County Clerk Verlin Moye swore Gunnoe into office during the county commission’s special meeting.
Gunnoe worked with Farley when the pandemic started to distribute Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to the first responders throughout Mercer County, Commissioner Bill Archer said later.
“I’ve known Keith for many years and he has a good understanding of the emergency services job and also the flood control job,” Archer stated. “We talked briefly before the meeting and he has some good ideas. He realizes, just like we all did, that Tim left some pretty big shoes to fill. We had some excellent candidates who filed and were interviewed for the position.”
County Commission President Gene Buckner said that 13 applicants were interviewed for the position.
“We had an interview from Oklahoma,” Buckner recalled. After scoring each applicant on his or her qualifications, Gunnoe scored the highest.
“He worked with Tim Farley and he was on the (Mercer County) fire board, and he did emergency work along those lines,” Buckner said. “He’s well qualified.”
Commissioner Greg Puckett said that in his mind, Gunnoe was the most qualified candidate for the job.
“I have worked with Keith extensively in multiple projects and his knowledge of firefighters and emergency services is exemplary,” Puckett stated. “He’ll know how to connect with people, and it was a natural fit. It’s pretty well seamless. Losing Tim Farley was a tragic loss, and his ability to get resources at the start of the pandemic saved countless lives.”
Gunnoe, who recently retired from the fire department after 27 years of service, is scheduled to start April 5 at his new post.
“I was pretty much coming toward the end of my career,” he said. “I was going to leave in about three years anyway.”
Gunnoe said he applied for the position and ultimately was selected, so he had to rush and retire from the department in order to accept it.
“Me and my wife prayed about it, the Lord opened the door and I stepped through it,” he stated. “I loved the (fire department) job and I loved the guys that I worked with, and the city had been good to me. Obviously, I can’t stay there forever and there’s a lot of changes right now. I was the oldest one there. I wish the department well and I’ll still be working with them.”
