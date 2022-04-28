BLUEFIELD — Parents and students were notified Thursday after a gun was found in a Bluefield High School student's locker, officials with Mercer County Schools stated.
"Today, we inform parents, staff, and students that we recovered a gun at Bluefield High School. It is important to us that we clearly communicate with you about serious safety issues when they arise," according to a statement issued by the school system. "The gun was found in a student’s locker following what is referred to as a reasonable suspicion search."
The school staff immediately "notified local law enforcement to handle the criminal aspects," according to the school system's statement. "Bluefield High School administrators immediately initiated and followed all appropriate procedures at the school level, including a 'lock down.'"
"Possessing a weapon at school is clearly a violation of law and we have zero tolerance for this act. We expect to see criminal charges in addition to school imposed disciplinary measures. The student involved will be subject to school board policy and appropriate laws that govern weapons on school grounds, which is a zero acceptable possession policy," according to the school system's statement. "Today’s incident highlights the essential role students and all members of the school community play in school safety. Anyone with pertinent or concerning information should report it immediately to administration or law enforcement. As the school system says time after time, student and staff safety continues to be the most important part of our jobs. While this incident is unquestionably concerning, the school system will continue to be vigilant in ensuring student and staff safety."
