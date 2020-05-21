CHARLESTON — Guidance related to the reopening of pools, bowling alleys and indoor movie theaters will be addressed today, but any decisions related to outdoor fairs and festivals, including the West Virginia State Fair, have not yet been made.
Gov. Jim Justice made those announcements during his press briefing Wednesday afternoon, indicating an opening date for those businesses may be around June 1.
It’s been a matter of making sure the proper protocol, like social distancing, to protect customers can be put into place effectively.
“We are trying to work through all the wickets,” he said, adding that the guidelines will be ready today. “We will have that.”
He has scheduled a press briefing for 12:30 p.m.
Large outdoor gatherings at fairs and festivals pose more issues, he said, and hopefully some guidance may be announced within the next two weeks.
“We are really trying to digest and buy some time,” he said of seeing how the statistics on the COVID-19 pandemic go. “I would love for us to be able to do all of that, but we have some hard work in front of us to see how things are going … to get there.”
Justice said many rides, acts and concerts must be booked well ahead of time, especially for the large West Virginia State Fair, and deposits made to bring in entertainment could be lost.
“I know the dilemma and our people are really working on it,” he said.
The State Fair is slated for mid-August in Fairlea near Lewisburg and draws thousands of visitors every day of its 10-day run from all around the country as well as international visitors.
Those out-of-state visitors are already a concern for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail system and the whitewater rafting industry, both of which open today, as well as casinos, which will open on June 6.
“It’s a balancing act,” he said. “All states face that dilemma. As we open we have to have the ability to take care of an outbreak with testing, hospitals … a strike force to run to the fires.”
Justice said the state must open back up and they continue to watch the numbers, the statistics related to positive COVID-19 tests and trends, and listen to medical experts.
“As the numbers move, we move,” he said, “and decide to slow, stop or back up. That is what we will do. The state must reopen and we have to manage it the best we possibly can.”
Justice also said the Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) offices will open on May 26, but for appointments only for in-person services to avoid any waiting lines inside.
However, as a help to residents, he has extended the expiration dates for any driver’s license or vehicle registrations until Aug. 1.
Brian Abraham, the Governor’s General Counsel, clarified some “confusion” related to gatherings of 25 or more and said the ban does not apply to essential businesses.
“There is no 25-person public gathering limit on our essential businesses,” Abraham said. “A public gathering, something like a...picnic, where a group of people just gather in a park or something – those are the things that we’re trying to discourage, that don’t have any particular purpose other than just the socializing itself.”
Justice also said he was searching for a way to reward first-responders, health care professionals and grocery store and pharmacy workers who have worked on the front lines during the pandemic and then decided to do something for all residents.
He announced that West Virginia State Parks will offer a WVSTRONG Discount.
For stays between June 1 through Aug 31, all West Virginians will be eligible for a 30 percent discount on lodging at all state parks, he said, a discount that is the first of its kind in the history of West Virginia State Parks.
“At the end of the day, all West Virginians have been heroes throughout these unusual times” Justice said. “Because of the resiliency and strength you have shown, following the advice of our experts, our state has seen some of the lowest rates of COVID-19 cases in the country. You’re saving lives and we can never thank you enough.”
To claim the 30 percent discount on a new reservation, simply book online at wvstateparks.com and enter promo code WVSTRONG at checkout.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.