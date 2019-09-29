BLUEFIELD, Va. — The 4th Annual Oktoberfest in the Park brought out residents to enjoy the warm weather and live music, on Saturday.
“A lot of people enjoy themselves,” Gail Satterfield, president of the Bluefield Beautification Society, said, “We do this annually for all of the projects we do for the community.”
At the event, guests enjoyed live music from The Sauerkraut Band, perfectly fitting the Oktoberfest theme. Decked in full German regalia, the band played songs that encouraged guests to dance.
Also serenading guests, was Space Monkey, according to Satterfield. Playing hits that also engaged the audience, armed with their beverages of choice, guests enjoyed the atmosphere.
Of the breweries in attendance, guests had the choice of cider, lagers, and more.
“This is my third year pouring and serving,” Lisa Billips, of Bluefield, said, “I’d say there are a lot more people this year opposed to last year.”
Pouring for SweetWater Brewery, Billips enjoyed the atmosphere of the event.
“This brings everyone together. It’s good music, food, and brings people from various communities,” Billips said.
Also happily serving, Starr Hill Brewery, from Charlottesville, Va., welcomed thirsty guests.
“Our owner has a love for beer and music,” sales rep, Scottie Neighbors, said.
According to Neighbors, the owner, Coran Capshaw, is also the manager of famous bands such as the Dave Matthews Band, Chris Stapleton, and Lady Antebellum. Other than managing talents such as the aforementioned, Capshaw also has a love for live music and good times, according to Neighbors.
Of their beverages on tap, Starr Hill offered guests their Festie Lager with an ABV of 4.8 percent.
