TAZEWELL, Va. — Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate and former Governor Terry McAuliffe has an ambitious plan if he is elected for another term, including completing statewide broadband coverage within two years, snaring green energy jobs for Southwest Virginia, raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and speeding up the state’s plan to sell and tax marijuana.
McAuliffe made a campaign stop in Tazewell, Va., Wednesday at The Front Porch restaurant and reviewed his plans and highlighted the stark differences between him and his opponent, Republican Glenn Youngkin.
“It’s great to be back in Tazewell County. I love it,” he said, calling the current campaign swing his “jobs tour.”
“When I think of clean energy, I think jobs,” McAuliffe said. “This is the future of jobs. We ought to be manufacturing blades and turbines and so forth.”
The reason Virginia is not winning some of the larger manufacturing projects, like Ford Motor Company’s plan to build two electric car manufacturing facilities in Tennessee and Kentucky, is the lack of “shovel-ready mega sites,” he said, which are large land areas that already have the infrastructure in place to support a huge plant.
“I have talked to the Governor (Ralph Northam) and what I think we need to do is put $100 million to $150 million in the state budget and go ahead and buy mega sites and develop them,” he said. “When a company comes, they can’t wait for zoning and permitting and infrastructure to be put in.”
McAuliffe said he wants to see some mega sites in Southwest Virginia.
“That is what we need to do,” he said. “If Ford comes, the infrastructure is right there. They can build the facility and be ready to go within a year.”
The broadband issue is also one of McAuliffe’s priorities.
“I promise you that within two years every home in Virginia will have access to broadband,” he said, adding that the federal government is providing “plenty of resources” through the proposed $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill as well as previous dollars with the American Rescue Plan to get the job done.
The lack of broadband access was a major problem when COVID forced students to learn remotely, but many had no broadband access at home and had to find a way to WiFi hotspot locations, he said. “It’s just not fair.”
Another item not fair is the minimum wage, he said, pointing to people who take care of the elderly sometimes making only $7.25 an hour.
McAuliffe said he plans to raise the minimum wage to $15 an hour. “I am going to get it done by 2024. People can’t live on $7.25 an hour. Pay everybody $15 and I am for paid sick leave … It’s time to help people. It’s time to give everybody a decent quality of life.”
These and other initiatives will be expensive, but McAuliffe said they “will not be that difficult to pay for.”
A combination of tax revenue from new businesses, casinos ($300 million to $400 million a year) and the sale of marijuana, another $300 million to $400 million a year, will pay for it, he said.
McAuliffe said he will speed up the process of having marijuana available for sale to tax, not wait until the planned 2024 target date.
“We do have these sources of revenue and we will have a lot more economic activity,” he said. “We’ve also got a big surplus to work with.”
On top of that, the American Rescue Plan just put more than $14 billion into the state, he added, with $3 billion for education, “thanks to our President.”
Virginia’s Constitution requires a balanced budget each year, he added, which means the money must be there for any initiative.
“I think they also need to pass the infrastructure bill ASAP,” he said. “I hope they pass it. I am tired of everybody in Congress sitting around chitty-chatting all day. They need to do their jobs … I get frustrated with the inaction.”
McAuliffe also touted his previous record as governor from 2014 through 2018, bringing in 200,000 more jobs, improving the economy in all rural counties, lowering the unemployment rate, leaving office with a budget surplus and working in a “common sense and bipartisan” way.
“We also made sure Virginia was open and welcoming,” he said. “You cannot bring new businesses, 21st Century jobs, to a state that discriminates so I had to end some of the anti-women and anti-gay … and anti-immigrant legislation that we had.”
McAuliffe said he was the first governor to perform a gay marriage “to try to show everybody that we are an open and welcoming state.”
It worked, he added, with large companies like Amazon, Google, Facebook, Microsoft locating facilities in the state.
He also continues to be supportive of education, and vowed to bring the average teacher’s salary to above the national average for the first time ever during his term.
“They have been heroes during this COVID crisis,” he said. “I don’t see education as an expense, it’s an investment,” building a “pipeline” to a workforce.
He also said Virginia State Police are leaving and people “who protect us” deserve better pay.
McAuliffe said he “left the state in great shape and now that we have COVID we’ve go to do it again.”
The COVID issue is a major difference between him and his opponent, he said, calling Youngkin an “anti-vaxxer” who does not believe health care workers should be required to be vaccinated, even those who work directly with severely ill patients.
“We have to be serious about COVID,” he said, and all health care workers and teachers should be required to get vaccinated. If the virus is not stopped, it could mutate into a far more dangerous threat than the Delta variant.
Low vaccination rates, with Tazewell County having one of the lowest in the state, impacts growth, he added. “No business wants to locate in an area where there is a low vaccination rate.”
He said his opponent even opposes requiring children to get vaccines for things like the mumps or measles.
“Really?” McAuliffe said. “We’ve been doing this for decades.”
McAuliffe also criticized Youngkin’s plan to eliminate the state income tax, saying it would mean a loss of 72 percent of the state’s budget, which would cripple the state.
As he did in both debates, McAuliffe also talked about Youngkin being endorsed repeatedly by former President Donald Trump, calling him a “Trump wannabe.”
McAuliffe said Youngkin said he would support Trump if he ran in 2024.
“We lived in that nonsense in America for four years,” McAuliffe said of Trump’s presidency, pointing to books that have been published which said the nuclear codes had to be taken away from him. “Do we really want him back for four more years? Forget it.”
Early voting is already under way in Virginia and the General Election will be on Nov. 2.
