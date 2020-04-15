GRUNDY, Va. — A Buchanan County woman is facing a felony charge after a 3-year-old child was found walking around a local store’s parking out.
The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and the Grundy Police Department responded around noon Monday to a call about a child being found waking around the local Auto Zone’s parking lot unattended.
Officers arrived on scene and during the investigation learned that the child was 3 years of age. The Department of Social Services responded to the scene where they took emergency custody of the child, according to a statement issued Tuesday by the sheriff’s office. During the investigation it was learned that the child’s residence was in the community of where the child was found. The child was not harmed or injured.
As a result of the investigation, the child’s mother, Jamie L. Partusch, 36, of Grundy, Va. was charged with felony child neglect. Partusch was being held at the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority’s Haysi Facility on a $5,000 secure bond.
