PRINCETON — A Wyoming County man who allegedly forced a 9-year-old boy to eat dog feces and drink urine was being held Monday in a regional jail pending a hearing in Mercer County Magistrate Court.
Dakota Scott Dillow, 23, was incarcerated at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. The case began June 24, 2019 after the West Virginia State Police was contacted by the Wyoming County Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) about a child neglect case involving Dillow, according to a criminal complaint filed at the Mercer County Magistrate Clerk’s Office.
An interview with the juvenile was conducted at Just For Kids in Pineville. The juvenile stated that while he was living with Kristy Asbury in Princeton, her boyfriend, Dillow, made him eat dog feces, according to the criminal complaint.
The juvenile said that he and Dillow were watching a Harry Potter movie when he told Dillow that he was not paying attention to it.
“(The juvenile) stated that because he was not paying attention to the movie Dakota (Dillow) made him eat dog feces,” and said Kristy Asbury was at the neighbor’s house when this happened, according to the report. Dillow made him drink urine during another incident in Tazewell, Va.
During the interview at Just For Kids, the juvenile “stated numerous times that he was scared of Dillow, and asked the interviewer not to tell him what he disclosed, according to the criminal complaint. In another alleged incident, the juvenile said that Dillow had hit the back of his head with a metal toy gun, causing a scar there.
The juvenile also said that Dillow would get mad and take him to a bedroom where he would start hitting him, and then lay him on the bed and “start sticking” his finger into him, according to the report. The juvenile said this occurred “on numerous occasions, and that Dillow would take his little sister – who was 3 months old at the time– into the bedroom and lock the door, adding he could hear her screaming “but was unsure what happened.”
Dillow was being held Monday at the Southern Regional Jail on a $50,000 cash or surety bond. The exact charges were not immediately available. Kristy Asbury, 32, of Princeton was being held at the regional jail on a $25,000 cash or surety bond. Their preliminary hearings in Mercer County Magistrate Court were pending.
