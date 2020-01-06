BLUEFIELD — A constant stream of pickup trucks hauling trailers loaded with ATVs is just one sign of the tourism industry growth being seen in the region where West Virginia and Virginia meet, people in the industry say as 2020 gets underway.
Year-end sales figures for the Hatfield-McCoy Trail showed advances for the 20-year-old ATV trail system, according to Executive Director Jeffrey Lusk of the Hatfield-McCoy Regional Recreation Authority. The authority’s goal for 2019 was to sell 55,000 trail permits; but by year’s end, 56,258 had been sold. The sales goal for 2020 is 60,000 trail permits.
Ridership along the Hatfield-McCoy Trail, which has systems in both Mercer and McDowell Counties, is just one indicator that the region’s tourism industry is growing, Executive Director Jamie Null of the Mercer County Convention and Visitors Bureau said.
“Oh, yes. In Mercer County, we see continued growth across the board, I would say,” Null stated. “It’s not just the ATV resorts that are seeing growth.”
Though Null did not have 2019 lodging figures available yet, she said there were increases in occupancy. More people are traveling through the county than in previous years. Some guests are visiting family and friends while others are coming for local recreation. Most of this activity is being seen off Interstate 77 exits in Bluefield and Princeton.
“We know there is a lot more activity in our lodging properties,” Null said. “Even the bed and breakfasts in Bluefield seem to be doing well, so it’s all across the board.”
Local parks such as Camp Creek State Park and events such as the Bramwell Home Tours – which showcase the homes built by coalfield millionaires –are seeing more visitors, Null said. The convention and visitors bureau is working to promote local venues. More out-of-town people looking for recreation opportunities are visiting the bureau’s website, Null added.
“More people are following us on social media to see what to do here,” she stated. “We’re seeing some really great growth here, and I think we’re looking forward to exciting things.”
Promotions planned for this year include advertising in the Charlotte, NC area and other target markets. Null said the bureau also plans to attend an Atlanta travel show this coming February. To the best of her knowledge, the bureau is one of the only West Virginia entities appearing at that convention; people from the Atlanta market keep coming to the bureau’s website.
Tourism across the border in Southwest Virginia is showing increases in visitation and the number of new facilities. Motoring enthusiasts keep arriving at the Back of the Dragon and its new visitors center in Tazewell, Va. The Spearhead Trail, which has motorized and non-motorized trails in Tazewell County, Buchanan County, and other parts of the region keep seeing more visitors, too.
Executive Director Shawn Lindsey of the Spearhead Trail said the trail system sold 8,564 permits last year, which was an increase of more than 30 percent over 2018. The trail system plans to open rifle, pistol and archery ranges in 2020, plus there are plans for kayaking sites and more non-motorized trails for horseback riding and bicycling. There are two motorized trails in the Tazewell County system; one in Pocahontas and one in Richlands.
Executive Director David Woodard with the Heart of Appalachia Tourism Authority said the region keeps seeing more activity in the industry.
“We have seen very strong growth for the last four or five years continuously, and there is no reason to believe that’s not going to continue,” he said. “We’re still reaching national media outlets and we’re seeing really strong runs from those marketing outreaches.”
Tax revenues generated by tourism have grown over a 5-year period by about 4 percent annually, Woodard said, adding this growth shows more “heads in beds” for local lodging and more activity at local restaurants, museums and hiking trails.
Back in Mercer County, there are plans to give visitors more recreation opportunities such as creating a non-motorized trail system for hiking, kayaking, and bicycle riding. More ATV tourists are expected, and their arrival is not based on the seasons, Mayor Louise Stoker of Bramwell said.
“They really haven’t let up in the winter months, the riders have not,” Stoker said while talking by cellphone with the Bluefield Daily Telegraph.”We are now a year-round destination for outdoor recreation. I’m sitting in Bluewell and I’m seeing trucks go by right now with ATVs on the backs of them.”
— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.