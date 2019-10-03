Group pulls video that stirred talk of designer babies

ADDS THAT THE GROUP HAS PULLED THE VIDEO This image made from the National Academy of Sciences website on Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 shows part of a video of people discussing gene editing and designer babies. The group pulled the video and issued an apology after some criticism. The video gives the inaccurate impression that gene editing can give positive traits without any potential downsides - “the definition of hubris,” said Harvard Medical School dean Dr. George Q. Daley, who also has been involved in academy work. “We are not there yet.”