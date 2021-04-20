CHARLESTON — All limitations of the crowd size at social gatherings have been lifted.
Gov. Jim Justice said Monday during his pandemic briefing the Executive Order related to that is no longer needed, but mask wearing and social distancing continues to be encouraged.
That order also needed to be lifted to prepare for fairs and festivals, he said, which can begin again on May 1. Social gatherings also include things like family reunions.
“There is not any need to continue on with limits on social gatherings,” he said, pointing to the fact the order restricting the number of people in businesses was lifted some time ago.
“We do need people to keep their social distancing,” he said, and also urging everyone to continue to wear a mask.
Justice also reinstated some requirements for unemployment benefits that were waived during the pandemic. Those requirements will take effect in June.
“We need to get people back to work,” he said.
Those two items were part of “cleaning up” some of the 91 executive orders he signed to respond to the pandemic.
“So today, I am signing a new executive order that’s cleaning up and doing away with a great, great many of the executive orders that have been in place,” he said. “There was a lot of stuff that was very valuable when we put it in that has now outlived its time, and now it’s time to move forward.”
Justice said the orders were “absolutely necessary to keep people safe and businesses afloat and keep us on the right track to beat this virus,” but they are no longer needed.
He also said some orders remain in place.
“I am also leaving in place the requirement that all healthcare facilities and providers in our state remain vigilant with plans for surge capacity and PPE in case we ever need it again,” he said, adding that several additional orders suspending regulations to make access to health care, business licensure, and other aspects of life easier will also remain in effect.
In the meantime, the fastest and most effective way to end all restrictions is for everyone to get vaccinated, he said, but hesitancy to get vaccinated is a growing problem.
“We have more vaccines than we have arms for,” he said. “We all have the right to decide but not when it could endanger someone else.”
Justice said about a third of eligible adults have shown a reluctance because they are “hard-headed” or “whatever it may be” and this is presenting a challenge to get doses in arms.
“We are in a race…” said Retired Maj. Gen. James Hoyer, director of the state Joint Interagency Vaccine Task Force, referring to the more contagious and deadlier variants that are now in the state. “We still have a portion of our population that we must get vaccinated.”
Hoyer said everyone needs to step up and help, including churches, businesses and civic groups.
“We have plenty of vaccines available,” he said, adding that the task force will arrange to bring vaccine clinics to businesses. churches or anyone wanting to host them.
So far, only those 16 and above are eligible for the vaccine, but state Health Officer Ayne Amjad said that may change in a few weeks.
“There is no Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) for 15 and below,” she said. “But we are starting to hear from Pfizer an EUA for ages 12 to 15 may be coming soon, in the next few weeks.”
Trials in the age groups, as well as younger kids, are still ongoing.
“We are really, really close,” Justice said of reaching enough vaccinated for a semblance of normalcy in restrictions. “Let’s finish this job. It’s time to win the game. The game is ours to win.”
But residents must get vaccinated to make that happen.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
