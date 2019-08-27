Tazewell County students scored in the top 10 on statewide testing last year.
According to the non-profit coalfield advocacy group, Mountain Heritage, Inc., students in the Tazewell, Wise and Scott counties school divisions made the top 10 on the SOLs (Standards of Learning) tests.
The group based the findings on 2018-19 scores in math, science and reading that were just recently issued by the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE).
In fact, District 7, which includes eight school districts in Southwest Virginia, topped the state last year.
“Last school year the far southwest VDOE District 7 came in first in the state and the 2018-2019 SOL scores bode well for a repeat”, said Frank Kilgore, founder of Mountain Heritage.
“Of those eight districts, Wise, Scott and Tazewell rank in the top 10 percent in the state with Wise County holding steady at number four out of 132 school districts statewide,” he said. “Russell and Dickenson counties and the City of Norton are close behind and within the top 15 percent statewide.”
Kilgore also pointed out that although Lee County came in at 49th and Buchanan County at 79th, statistically Buchanan made a long jump from 94th the year before.
“Overall the eight coalfield districts gained a 30 slot improvement over last year which was a banner year in its own right,” Kilgore said. “Lee County has stayed in the 47th – 54th range the past few years which is still above state average and Buchanan is still ranking below average, but improving.”
Kilgore hopes the state will pay attention to the academic strength of students in the region, which means a talented workforce.
“The good news is overall the coalfield schools are beating the rest of the state,” he said. “The disappointing news is that high tech companies and public agencies have yet to recruit, help train and employ our smart kids here, in place, so we can keep their talent and leadership at home for future generations.”
Kilgore said Mountain Heritage is placing advertising and sending opinion letters to the media in other parts of the state to spread the word.
“Our kids are doing their part, now our state and federal agencies and the private sector need to step up,” he said.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
