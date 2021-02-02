BLUEFIELD — A winter weather advisory and a snowy forecast for today could mean that a certain large rodent won’t see its shadow and signal an early break from snowstorms and frigid temperatures.
The Nation Weather Service in Blacksburg, Va. forecasted a 40 percent chance of snow showers today with a high of 25 degrees. Scattered flurries are expected tonight, but the temperature could drop to only 17 degrees. And while Wednesday’s forecast has cloudy skies, there is only a high of 32 degrees with the nighttime temperature again dropping to 17 degrees. The forecast includes a winter weather advisory that includes both Mercer County and neighboring Tazewell County, Va. which begins at 1 p.m. today and ends at 7 a.m. Wednesday.
In addition to the winter weather advisory, there is a wind advisory for Mercer County and Tazewell County, Va. from 1 p.m. today until 7 a.m. Wednesday. Winds from 25 mph to 35 mph are possible with gusts as high as 50 mph.
Today is Groundhog Day. According to folklore, a groundhog that peeks from its burrow today and sees its shadow will go back inside. This means winter will continue for another six weeks. If the groundhog does not see its shadow because the sky is cloudy, spring could arrive early.
An upper-level low pressure weather system related to the storm which passed over the region last weekend is bringing in the additional snow and wind as well as the low temperatures, according to meteorologist William Perry with the National Weather Service. The official forecast did not include odds on whether groundhogs will see their shadows, but Perry doubted that a groundhog will see a shadow today.
“If it’s based on natural light, I’d say no,” he said.
Local human service agencies aided people who had trouble coping with this weekend’s cold. One aid offered by the Bluefield Union Mission is called the winter warm-up kit.
“It’s for people who have inadequate heat in their homes,” Executive Director Craig Hammond said. “A lot of them live in drafty old homes.”
Putting draft blockers under doors and covering windows with plastic help conserve heat, but the warm-up kits contains items that make cold indoor temperatures more tolerable.
“There’s a knit cap that will keep the heat in your body from escaping, and we also include a pair of warm socks,” Hammond said. “There’s a nice pair of warm gloves and a Mylar blanket.”
The Mylar blanket comes in a packet about the size of a credit card, but it unfolds to the size of a tablecloth after the packet’s opened, he stated.
“I tried one last night,” Hammond said Monday. “It doesn’t look like much, and it looks like a long piece of foil.”
The Mylar blanket reflects about 95 percent of the user’s body heat, helping him or her stay warm in cold temperatures, he stated.
Hammond said that the union mission was busy last week distributing not only warm-up kits, but requests for kerosine and wood as well as winter coats and emergency shelter. About six people, including a husband and wife, were sheltered during the weekend.
“We were expecting a lot more,” he recalled. “I think people just stayed in, and those who had nowhere to go must have found somewhere.”
