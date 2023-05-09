BLUEFIELD — Ceremonial shovels are scheduled to break the first ground May 15 for a new school that will replace two aging facilities and become the new center of learning for students in the Brushfork and Bluewell areas of Mercer County.
Gov. Jim Justice is among the guests scheduled to participate along with the Mercer County Board of Education and members of the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) for the groundbreaking of the new Timberwood Elementary School, according to Amy Harrison, data and information specialist for Mercer County Schools.
The new school will be located at 6097 Airport Road.
Last January, the board of education started advertising in the Bluefield Daily Telegraph for contractors interested in building the new school. Some portable classrooms had to be moved to the current Brushfork Elementary School because parts of the main building are structurally unsound.
Neither the Brushfork or Bluewell schools are sufficiently designed for modern education practices, according to Greg Prudich, the board of education’s president.
While the new school will replace the Brushfork and Bluewell elementary schools, Montcalm Elementary School will stay open, Prudich said then.
In April 2021, the West Virginia School Building Authority (SBA) announced that Mercer County Schools was receiving $9.6 million needed for constructing the new elementary school. The local school system is adding about $5 million, and the project’s total cost is about $14.6 million.
Once completed, Timberwood Elementary School will be similar to Mountain Valley Elementary School in Green Valley and Bluefield Primary School. It will be a PreK through fifth grade facility and serve about 375 students.
The public is invited to attend the groundbreaking, Harrison said. The ceremony, scheduled to start promptly at 1 p.m., will be at the new school’s site.
Due to limited parking, school buses will shuttle guests from the nearby Brushfork National Guard Armory to the building site. Guests are asked to arrive at the armory shortly after 12 p.m. on May 15.
Site excavation will start following the groundbreaking ceremony, Harrison stated.
The new Bluewell/Brushfork Elementary School Planning Team consisted of over 60 members including service personnel, teachers, administrators, architects and SBA staff. The architectural firm ZMM designed the new facility, and this design will be unveiled during the ceremony, Harrison said. Avery “Gene” Bowers will serve as the Clerk of the Work and DCI Shires as the project’s contractor.
Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com
