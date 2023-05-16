BLUEFIELD — Rainy weather failed to dampen spirits Monday as ground was ceremoniously broken for a new elementary school that will replace two aging facilities in Mercer County.
Gov. Jim Justice joined state officials, the Mercer County Board of Education, school personnel and local dignitaries at the construction site off 6097 Airport Road for the future Timberwood Elementary School. Timberwood will replace the aging Brushfork Elementary and Bluewell Elementary facilities.
Justice spoke about the work that had gone into taking the plans for Timberwood Elementary School and making them a reality that will serve the area’s children
“This is probably been way too long in the coming, but here we are,” Justice said as rain fell.
Justice recalled a proverb urging farmers to plant in the dust and avoid planting seeds in mud, and said that didn’t apply to Monday’s groundbreaking ceremony.
“I am telling you, we’re going to plant here in the mud, in the dust, and we’re going to make some real greatness for a lot, a lot of wonderful kids,” Justice told onlookers. “I love you with all my soul. It’s an exciting day. You remember just one thing. In my first State of the State, I said we have got to make education a centerpiece. The reason I said that is real simple, and it’s just this: the outside world needed to see that we were really committed to changing the foundations of things in this great state that are going to perpetuate us and change our image and bring people here. We’ve done it, and it will happen more and more and more and more now. We’re on the right path. We’ve just got to keep making it happen over and over and over.”
Treasurer Leslie Wellman for Mercer County Schools told the audience that working on the design and funding for Timberwood Elementary School has been a privilege even though inflation did present some challenges.
“On behalf of Mercer County, I would like to thank Mr. Andy Neptune, Mr. Dana Womak and Mr. Mark Miller from the School Building Authority for their assistance as well as Mr. David Ferguson, Mr. Nathaniel Spencer and Mr. Ben Ashley from ZMM Architects & Engineers for their diligence in working with both us and the SBA on steps necessary to secure the additional funding to constructed this much needed school. Our students need this school,” Wellman said. “Our county needs this school. Our beautiful state of West Virginia needs this school.”
Timberwood Elementary School’s basic design is for 370 students, Wellman said. The excess levy that Mercer County voters passed in 2020 let the school system accept an addition to the base bid and make the gymnasium the same size as a middle school’s gymnasium.
“That additional 3,050 square feet brings this school to 50,410 square feet,” she stated. “We anticipate opening this school in the fall of 2025.”
Avery “Gene” Bowers will serve as the Clerk of the Work and DCI Shires as the project’s contractor.
Greg Prudich, president of the Mercer County Board of Education, thanked Gov. Justice, State Superintendent David Roach, Superintendent Edward Toman and former superintendent Dr. Deborah Akers for their work on the project as well as Sen. Chandler Swope, R-6th District, Del. Marty Gearheart, R-Mercer, Del. Joe Ellington, R-Mercer and Del. Doug Smith, R-Mercer for their support.
“As we move forward, I encourage all of us to stay involved, to stay committed and to stay focused on the needs of our children,” Prudich stated. “Our children are the future of this community, and they deserve nothing but the best.”
It has not been determined who will be the new school’s principal, but the principals of the facilities being consolidated into it said they were happy about the area’s students getting a new school.
Principal Sarah Grose of Bluewell Elementary School spoke with the governor after the ceremony and said that she’s excited about the project.
“My goodness, I’ve been at Bluewell for 13 years,” said Principal Sarah Grose of Bluewell Elementary School. “This is my 13th year as principal there. This has been a long time coming. I’m thrilled. A little bit bittersweet because we love our little school, but we’re so excited for our kids to get a nice facility, a state-of-the-art facility that will really help them and propel them. It’s great.”
“I think this is such a great opportunity for our community,” added Principal Amy Rickman of Brushfork Elementary School. “I’m excited for the students and for the faculty and staff. It’s a big blessing. We dealt with a lot of issues in the former school but we made do. It will be a great fulfillment for them. Overall, some of our students are in an annex building so it will be nice to have them under one roof and then having the two schools coming together as well is a nice opportunity for them. A lot of the students know each other already, so they’ll be able to hang out and be friends with friends they haven’t been able to be with before.”
