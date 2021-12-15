Work on the Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield has ground to a halt, and city officials say it is a Norfolk Southern (NS) issue.
At the city board meeting Tuesday, resident Carol Simmons spoke during the public comment period and asked the board why no work has been seen at the bridge for more than two months.
City engineer Kerry Stauffer said it is a matter of cooperation from the railroad, which must first approve of any work that would impact the tracks below since the bridge crosses from Princeton Avenue to the North Side.
“Norfolk Southern has been very difficult to work with,” he said of the delays.
The $10 million project to replace the dilapidated bridge, which started earlier this year, is dependent on Norfolk Southern clearing the way to demolish the 80-year-old structure over its tracks.
One small section on the north side of the bridge was taken down months ago, but that was because it was not over a track, Stauffer said, and NS has to do an in-house permitting process to make it happen.
“That has been the delay,” he said. “You should have already seen work on the abutment (Princeton Avenue side) this week, but that has been pushed back again.”
Stauffer said some activity should be seen by the second week in January.
City Manager Cecil Marson said the work was scheduled to be finished by the summer and discussions with Norfolk Southern continue.
“It is a back and forth,” he said.
“The DOH (state Department of Highways) is frustrated with the process as well with the lack of cooperation with the railroad,” Mayor Ron Martin said, adding that delays may push the cost up.
“It is an inconvenience for them,” Stauffer said, referring to NS. “We have to make sure they know they agreed to this process. We are doing all we can do at this level.”
Stauffer said the North Side residents have “been waiting for this for a long time.”
Marson said the board will be updated on the situation at its next meetings as talks with the railroad continue.
The 320-ft. bridge, built in 1941 and providing a link from the North End and East Side to Princeton Avenue, was closed in June 2019 after failing a state safety inspection.
An all-out effort by the city and community leaders from the impacted areas followed and in October 2020, Gov. Jim Justice visited the city to announce the money had been found to replace the bridge after engineers determined a repair was not feasible.
The DOH is overseeing the project and it was put on a “fast track,” with an initial goal of being finished by the end of this year.
Brayman Construction Corp., based in Hinton, was the low bidder on the project at more over $8 million, but the total cost will be about $10 million.
Of that total, $8 million, or 80 percent, will come from the federal Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) with the $2 million local match from Transportation Development Credit derived from the West Virginia Parkways toll revenue.
Norfolk Southern agreed to contribute $500,000 to the project and relinquish ownership of the bridge to the city. However, work is dependent on cooperation in closing certain tracks to work above.
Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
