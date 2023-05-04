After more than 12 years of pursuing a badly needed school, ground was broken Wednesday on a new elementary school in McDowell County.
Schools Superintendent Dr. Ingrida Barker said the new school, Coalfield Elementary, combines Welch, Kimball and Fall River elementary schools and will house about 500 students when it is complete in about two years.
“It provides the resources our children need in a new facility, an adequately staffed facility,” she said. “Great things are happening for the kids.”
Barker said the new school is beside Mount View high and middle schools, so K-12 will all be basically on one large campus.
“Lots of opportunities are here,” she said.
Barker said the new school is financed through an award of $24 million from the state School Building Authority (SBA), an amount that was initially lower but once the bids came in the school system had to ask for more and “they (SBA) were gracious enough to say yes.”
The county also contributed more funds to make sure the new school will have a gym, she added.
Amanda Fragile Peyton, Assistant Superintendent, said the school will be much more than just a building.
“It will be a place for students to come, learn, grow and develop their own skills,” she said, and teachers can inspire and motivate.
Peyton said it will also be a place where families and community members can come together and support the education of children.
“We are building a school with forward-thinking technology, state-of-the-art facilities including a makerspace where students can build STEM activities, a full-size gymnasium, flexible classrooms, media center and cafeteria complete with a student performance area,” she said, adding that a large, well-equipped playground is also included as well as all of the latest safety measures to keep students safe.
Facilities Director William Chapman said it has taken a lot of work by many people to reach this point.
“There have been a lot of ups and downs to get here,” he said. “Hopes that were dashed several times along the way. But persistency matters.”
Chapman said it is also in a way a “bittersweet” experience because many memories will be left behind at the three schools being closed after the new school is completed.
“But I think when everybody sees this building completed, and how beautiful it’s going to be and how highly functional it’s going to be, how safe it’s going to be, I think everybody is going to be over-the-top excited for it,” he said.
Andy Neptune, from the state SBA, said it was an “exciting day.”
“On behalf of Gov. (Jim) Justice, our authority members and our team … what a great honor it is to be here today,” he said.
Neptune said it is the support of Justice and state legislators that allow the SBA to have the funding to finance projects like Coalfield Elementary.
“We wish McDowell County much success in this project in the future” he said. “We are proud to be part of this.”
Ashley Belfiore was on hand for the ceremony and said she is excited about the new school, not only because she is an assistant softball coach at the high school but also because she has a child who will be attending the new school.
“I think the school will be beneficial for everyone,” she said. “It’s a small community and for these kids to come up here on top of this mountain to be all together I think that will be really good for our community.”
Rising third-graders from each elementary school, who will be fifth-graders when the new school opens, attended the event to help break ground and release celebratory balloons into the air.
