Rep. Morgan Griffith, R.Va.-9th District, does not want history to repeat itself in regard to maintaining an adequate supply of PPE (personal protective equipment).
That is why he earlier this year introduced the Domestic SUPPLY Act, which would require the federal government to establish a program to enter into purchasing agreements with U.S.-owned and -operated PPE manufacturers, require it only to purchase domestically-made PPE with limited exceptions, and require states and localities receiving federal money to do the same.
Griffith said the PPE inadequacies surfaced in March 2020 as the pandemic began.
“Our country’s response was hampered by a lack of sufficient quality personal protective equipment (PPE) such as masks and gloves,” he said. “The Strategic National Stockpile had been depleted by the Obama Administration, and much of what remained had expired. The PPE market was dominated by foreign manufacturers, including China.”
As a result, the U.S. had to compete with other countries to find PPE and sometimes ended up with inferior products, he added.
“These events clearly demonstrated the need for a strong domestic PPE manufacturing base,” Griffith said.
Although a number of American companies stepped up to the plate and shifted their output to the materials needed to combat the pandemic and save lives, he said The Associated Press has reported that many eventually scaled back or shut down production.
Not only that, many manufacturers who answered the call have faced logistical hurdles, regulatory rejections, slumping demand and fierce competition from foreign suppliers, he added.
“If these difficulties overcome attempts to establish a stable domestic PPE manufacturing base, we could find ourselves in a future pandemic faced with the same shortages and scramble for supplies of COVID-19’s early days,” Griffith said. “My bill presents a chance to avoid repeating the mistakes of the past. I urge Congress to act on it.”
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
