Bluefield, WV (24701)

Today

Sun and clouds mixed. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 76F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low around 60F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.