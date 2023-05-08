U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., will co-chair a U.S. House caucus overseeing legislative and policy issues impacting the coal industry.
Griffith will co-chair the Congressional Coal Caucus for the 118th Congress, along with Reps. Bill Johnson, R-OH, Harriet Hageman, R-WY, and Dan Meuser, R-Pa. The Congressional Coal Caucus plays a key role in aiding legislative and policy debates relating to the coal industry.
“The coal industry plays a key role in helping Americans meet their energy needs and is vital to the production of steel. It is a major economic driver in the Ninth District,” Griffith said. “I am pleased to co-chair the Congressional Coal Caucus as it plays an important role in promoting affordable, reliable energy and good paying jobs, while also exploring ways Congress can encourage our country to once again achieve energy independence.”
Johnson, Hageman and Meuser all joined Griffith last week in arguing for the continued importance of coal.
“Coal is one of America’s most abundant natural resources and the source of good paying jobs in Appalachia and across the country," Johnson added. "Without continued domestic coal production, energy prices will continue to rise for families already struggling with inflation. In addition, preserving affordable, and reliable coal-generated power is a priority for the Coal Caucus, because without it, our nation’s grid reliability will continue to decline. As a co-chair of the Congressional Coal Caucus, I look forward to promoting policies that will enhance American energy production and safeguard one of our nation’s most reliable energy resources.”
“I am proud to join with my colleagues as a co-chair of the Coal Caucus because America must have accessible and affordable energy and coal is a prime source of that energy now — and will be needed for generations to come," Hageman added. "Coal currently provides nearly 40 percent of global electricity, and coal-fueled power plants account for approximately 25 percent of all electricity generated in the United States — with 41 percent of that total being produced in Wyoming. We cannot allow the Biden bureaucrats and 'green bad deal' fanatics to continue threatening our ability to use clean, reliable, and affordable American coal now or in the future.”
“Coal is one of the most useful sedimentary deposits on Earth," Meuser said. "Not only does it account for nearly 20 percent of the electricity generation in the United States, but it is also used in the production of 70 percent of the world’s steel. And now, as technology develops, the potential uses for coal are becoming even more apparent. Through the Congressional Coal Caucus, my fellow co-chairs and I are looking forward to highlighting the traditional benefits of coal, its importance to rural communities, and the new and exciting potential uses for coal. Together, we will promote policies and dialogue that support the coal industry and the employees who are proud to work within it,."
