A Virginia Republican announced Thursday that he will chair a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives that will seek answers into the cause of the deadly fires in Maui, Hawaii.
U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., chair of the Energy and Commerce Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, said the purpose of the Sept. 28 hearing is to determine what led to the deadly fires.
“It is imperative that we understand all of the facts surrounding the devastating events that took place in Maui this past August and what role, if any, electric infrastructure played,” Griffith said Thursday. “I look forward to hearing from our witnesses and hopefully understanding more about what led to these deadly fires.”
Griffith said a number of individuals will be called to testify, including state officials and representatives of public utility firms serving the state.
The horrific Aug. 8 fire in Hawaii killed at least 115 people, and at least 66 individuals are still believed missing.
It was the deadliest U.S. wildfire in more than a century. The raging flames leveled the town of Lahaina.
In all, more than 2,000 structures were destroyed by the blaze, according to the Associated Press.
Dozens of people fled to the ocean as they fled from the fire. The wildfire is estimated to have caused $5.5 billion in damage.
Griffith represents the 9th congressional district — and most of Southwest Virginia — in the U.S. House of Representatives.
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.