Although Rep. Kevin McCarthy failed to get a majority of votes for Speaker on Tuesday, Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District-Va., said his vote for McCarthy had hinged on support for rules to bring the House “back to the basics.”
“The legislative process in Congress is broken. That is why I have been working for years to advocate for necessary rules changes,” Griffith said last week after some of the changes he requested were accepted by McCarthy. “I believe going back to the basics by adhering to the principles of Jefferson’s Manual of Parliamentary Practice and Procedure results in better legislation.”
Griffith said the current legislative process includes allowing only elected members to debate and amend legislation, continually “waiving” the rules of the House, and allowing a single bill to contain a “hodgepodge of issues totaling thousands of pages.”
Griffith recently wrote a summary of what changes he would like to see in the House rules and they included key changes that McCarthy agreed to.
“Leader McCarthy has agreed to adopt some of my suggested changes starting in the 118th Congress should he be elected Speaker of the House,” Griffith said. “These changes include a rule that legislation will only have a single purpose and further he agreed to a stricter germaneness rule. I believe these changes can dramatically improve our legislative process.”
Legislation with a single purpose would make sure any unrelated legislation would not be included and Griffith’s original request said he wants to limit “abuses that regularly happen in Congress today” related to what is often described as “pork” in a bill that contains items that have nothing to do with the bill’s main intention.
“I proposed a change to the germaneness rule,” he said in his list of proposed changes. “Its goal would be to only allow amendments to a bill that actually pertain to the bill’s purpose. Also, I proposed a single purpose rule so that a bill could only have one purpose. Further, these limitations could not be waived without a two-thirds vote of the House.”
“Shouldn’t a bill address one issue and be straightforward? My single purpose rule would make it so.”
Griffith said this would not impact complicated legislation like the infrastructure bill because it is all about a single purpose.
“However, two bills or concepts could not be combined into a single bill unless their purposes were the same,” he said. “For example, a bill to set doctors’ reimbursement rates under Medicare could not be amended into a rewrite of Medicare. To rewrite Medicare would require a separate bill … By creating a stricter germaneness standard, you actually help preserve the single purpose rule.”
McCarthy agreed with these items.
“Because Leader McCarthy agreed to these rules changes, I have agreed to vote for him for Speaker of the House,” Griffith said last week.
West Virginia GOP Representatives Carol Miller, 1st District, and Alex Mooney, 2nd District, also supported McCarthy.
The proceedings adjourned Tuesday and are expected to resume today at noon.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.