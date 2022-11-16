Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, said Tuesday that not only will new project announcements in Southwest Virginia bring jobs and investments, “but they will involve our region in exciting new fields.”
One of those fields involves small modular nuclear reactors (SMR).
Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s Virginia Energy Plan released last month includes the location of a commercial SMR somewhere in Southwest Virginia, the first in the United States, in the next 10 years.
“SMRs are a next-generation technology that brings the advantages of traditional nuclear power without some of its drawbacks,” Griffith said in a release. “Nuclear generates clean energy, and it does so reliably, without the variability of solar and wind. However, the large scale of traditional nuclear plants makes them unsuitable to certain sites. SMRs, as their name indicates, require a smaller physical footprint, an advantage for hilly terrain such as Southwest Virginia’s, and can be assembled at a factory and transported to a site.”
Griffith said Virginia “has the assets to lead the way on SMRs.”
“The nuclear power industry can draw its workforce from our universities with nuclear engineering programs, including Virginia Tech,” he said. “One of the world’s major nuclear companies, BWX Technologies, is headquartered in Lynchburg. I have visited its facilities in Lynchburg and Erwin, Tennessee.”
Griffith said the SMR may be located on an abandoned mine site, which is what he wants.
“When Governor Youngkin held his event in Wise County to talk about SMRs, an event I attended, we spoke about the project on an abandoned mine land site,” he said. “As someone who has led efforts to renew and reuse such sites through bringing federal funding to Virginia via the Abandoned Mine Land Economic Revitalization (AMLER) Program, I am excited by the possibility that land with an energy heritage may be used to house energy technologies of the future.”
Safety will be a priority, he said. “As this project moves forward, residents of Southwest Virginia should be assured that all safety protocols will be adhered to and that the land selected for the site will be tested for its suitably.”
Nuclear power will be a “valuable and reliable component of an all-of-the-above strategy, which will not exclude fossil fuels,” he added.
Griffith said other new economic development projects involving new technology includes Blackstone Data Services, which will be locating in the Bluestone Business and Technology Park in Tazewell County, bringing an investment of $18 million over 10 years and creating five new high-tech jobs.
“The site will host a data center for cryptocurrency mining, which is based on blockchain technology,” he said. “Cryptocurrency is still a developing field and has had its ups and downs. It is likely here to stay, and projects such as this one will help make it more secure.”
Another project is in Wise County, which would be the site of the Energy Discovery, Education, Learning & Technology Accelerator (DELTA) Lab.
Griffith said the Energy DELTA Lab, a collaboration between the Virginia Department of Energy, the Southwest Virginia Energy Research and Development Authority, and InvestSWVA, will provide a location for “new energy technologies to be tested, developed, and moved toward the commercial market. It was developed through a $975,000 AMLER grant. This site could be for energy what Menlo Park was for Thomas Edison as he invented world-changing technologies like the light bulb and brought them to commercial markets.”
Griffith said economic growth requires an ability “to adapt, to recognize what the future holds and prepare to meet it.”
“I believe these projects that have been unveiled will keep us in competition with other parts of the country and the world beyond,” he said. “They offer the prospect of new jobs and investment as
well as diversification to give our regional economy a broader base.”
