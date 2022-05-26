TAZEWELL, Va. — Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va.-9th District, on Wednesday blasted the Biden Administration’s handling of the baby formula shortage, saying action should have been taken earlier to help avert the problem.
Griffith, who is the Republican leader of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations, questioned Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Dr. Robert Califf at a hearing on the shortage and released his statements his questions from the hearing.
“The big question I have today is why the Biden Administration let the shortage become so dire before acting with any urgency,” Griffith said, adding that the shortage was on the FDA’s radar since March 2020.
According to Griffith, HHS (Health and Human Services) Secretary Xavier Becerra said the FDA has been keeping him apprised of the situation since last year.
“On the other hand, when asked if more could have been done sooner, then-White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki recently said, ‘hindsight is always 20-20,” Griffith said. “And in response to criticism that the White House was too slow to respond – President Biden told reporters ‘[i]f we had been better mind readers, I guess we could’ve, but we moved as quickly as the problem became apparent to us.’”
“So which is it? he asked. “Was the administration aware that an infant formula shortage was developing for over two years and failed to take sufficient action to prevent the shortage from getting worse, or were they caught flat footed? Or as I think – both. No matter the reason – it’s not acceptable.”
Griffith said he has heard from residents all over Southwest Virginia who are having issues providing the most basic need for their infants.
“Many infants in the U.S. rely on infant formula for their nutrition, and parents all over the nation are experiencing anxiety as the country faces an infant formula shortage,” he said. “No parent should have to worry about how they are going to feed their baby. Period.”
Griffith said Abbott closed its Sturgis, Mich. facility on Feb. 17, but no plan was in place or announced on how to make up for the baby formula lost in the closing.
Abbott, which produced about 25 percent of the nation’s baby formula, closed its infant formula plant after the FDA found contamination at the facility.
“We did not see a plan on February 17th or 18th or March 1st or even in April,” Griffith said. “In fact, FDA did not even conclude its follow-up inspection of the Sturgis plant until March 18th. and it wasn’t apparent until mid-May that FDA and the Biden Administration took this issue seriously and began acting. Why did it take an onslaught of national media attention for the Biden Administration to act with the sense of urgency that is required to adequately address an infant formula shortage?”
He said Abbott submitted its response and corrective action plan following FDA’s inspection on April 8, but the FDA, working with the Department of Justice, did not issue a consent decree until May 16.
Abbott plans to return to production on June 4 as needed baby formula is now being shipped to the U.S. from other countries with FDA approval.
What needs to be done now, he said, is to effectively and quickly address the current shortage and put a plan on place to handle any future shortages.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.