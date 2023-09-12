U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., has joined a growing chorus of Republicans who are criticizing President Joe Biden on the two-year anniversary of the administration’s bungled withdrawal from Afghanistan.
Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District in the Republican-controlled U.S. House, said the weakness displayed by Biden in Afghanistan has emboldened China and Russia.
“This past August marked the two-year anniversary of Biden’s chaotic and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Griffith said in his weekly media report. “Within hours of the withdrawal, Afghanistan’s President Ghani had fled, and control of the country ceded to the Taliban. The administration’s poor planning led to troops abandoning Bagram Airfield in the middle of the night, leaving behind approximately $7 billion worth of military equipment, including guns, ammunition, military vehicles, aircrafts, etc.”
Even more troubling, according to Griffith, was the death of 13 U.S. service members, after two ISIS-K suicide bombers, freed from prison by the Taliban, detonated bombs at the Kabul International Airport.
“Many argue, including myself, that our country’s failure in Afghanistan essentially gave Vladimir Putin a green light to invade Ukraine,” Griffith said, adding that Putin’s National Security Advisor Nikolai Patrushev argued publicly that given what happened in Afghanistan, Ukraine could not rely on the U.S.
Griffith said China is watching America, and calculating how the U.S. will respond if they decide to invade Taiwan.
“I worry our missteps on the world stage these past two years have indicated to China that invading Taiwan might be a sound move,” Griffith said.
Furthermore, Griffith said North Korea and Russia are close to reaching an agreement, in which North Korea would supply Russia with artillery shells and anti-tank missiles, in return for access to Russian technology for satellites and nuclear-powered submarines and supplies of food.
“While our previous administration was able to ease tensions with North Korea, this administration’s actions are leading to a strengthened North Korean economy and their unpredictable military becoming more lethal,” Griffith said.
Both North Korea and Russia confirmed on Monday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia in the coming days, the Associates Press reported. That looming meeting has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal for Moscow’s war in Ukraine.
Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
