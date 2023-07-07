U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-Va., has introduced legislation that would allow only American citizens to vote in federal elections.
Griffith, who represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District, said Thursday he has introduced H.R. 4460, also known as the NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act of 2023, in the Republican-controlled U.S. House of Representatives.
Griffith said the proposed legislation amends the National Voter Registration Act of 1993 and the Help America Vote Act of 2002 to ensure that only eligible American citizens may participate in federal elections.
“One of the rights and privileges granted in the U.S Constitution is an American citizen’s ability to vote in our country’s federal elections,” Griffith said Thursday. “If non-citizens are allowed to vote in our federal elections, it could invite foreign interference and dilute the voice of American citizens. The NO VOTE for Non-Citizens Act upholds Americans’ right to vote, preserving our great democracy.”
The legislation is likely to be popular in Griffith’s legislative district, which includes the heavily red Southwest Virginia region. The bill has a chance of passing the U.S. House, which is now under Republican control. If it passes the House, the legislation would likely face an uphill challenge in the Democrat-controlled U.S. Senate.
The proposed legislation reads, “Every eligible person who wishes to cast a ballot in a Federal election must be permitted to do so according to law, and their ballot must be examined according to law, and, if it meets all lawful requirements, counted. Congress has long required States to maintain Federal voter registration lists in a manner that promotes voter confidence. The changes included herein are not intended to be an expansion of Federal power but rather a clarification of State authority. The Fifteenth Amendment, the Nineteenth Amendment, the Twenty-Fourth Amendment, and the Twenty-Sixth Amendment, among other references, make clear that the Constitution prohibits voting by non-citizens in Federal elections.”
The bill goes on to say, “Congress has the constitutional authority, including under the aforementioned amendments, to pass statutes preventing non citizens from voting in Federal elections, and did so with the Illegal Immigration Reform and Immigrant Responsibility Act of 1996. Congress may further exercise its constitutional authority to ensure the Constitution’s prohibition on non-citizen voting in Federal elections is upheld. Since the Constitution prohibits non-citizens from voting in Federal elections, such ineligible persons must not be permitted to be placed on Federal voter registration lists.”
— Contact Charles Owens at cowens@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.