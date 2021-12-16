WASHINGTON — With record drug overdose deaths continuing in Virginia, West Virginia and around the country, fentanyl is the deadly synthetic opioid driving the trend.
That is why Virginia Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, has introduced the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act.
“Our region of Virginia has known firsthand the devastation of the opioid crisis,” Griffith said Friday. “In recent years, a new threat has driven up fatal drug overdoses: fentanyl and its analogues.
Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that is 50 times stronger than heroin. Like other opioids, it has a legitimate medical use as a painkiller. But illicit fentanyl is also often mixed in with other illegal drugs sold on the street. Users may not even know they are ingesting fentanyl, but its extreme potency endangers their lives. A mere two milligrams may be fatal.”
The statistics tell the tale.
Across the country, 100,306 people died of fatal overdoses from May 2020 to April 2021, according to the most recent Centers for Disease Control and
Prevention data available. Roughly two-thirds of those deaths were related to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl and fentanyl-related substances.
Trends in Virginia reflect these national statistics. According to the Commonwealth’s
Department of Health, 2,309 fatal drug overdoses occurred in 2020, a record. Fentanyl caused or contributed to 71.8 percent of those deaths. Data for 2021 indicate fatal overdoses this year may surpass last year’s, a tragic milestone.
In West Virginia, more than 1,600 fatal overdose deaths were reported last year, with fentanyl a culprit.
The HALT Fentanyl Act would permanently classify fentanyl-related substances as Schedule I drugs, those that have the highest potential for abuse, Griffith said. Currently, fentanyl-related substances are subject to only temporary scheduling, which would expire in February 2022. Permanent scheduling properly recognizes the harm fentanyl analogues have caused and could continue to inflict.
Griffith said that not only that, the act makes the process for studying fentanyl-related substances easier, “so we can learn more about their dangers as well as any benefits. Testimony in the Subcommittee on Health hearing about fentanyl indicated how much more research work needs to be done. There are potentially as many as 4,800 fentanyl analogues, but data is available for fewer than 30 – in other words, under one percent of fentanyl-related substances.”
The act treats the problem of fentanyl seriously from a science-based perspective, he said. “We need this bill, and more bills and executive actions taking a similar approach, to turn the tide and prevent the tragic loss of more lives due to fentanyl.”
Stopping fentanyl from crossing borders into the country also is needed, he said, with most illicit fentanyl coming from China and arriving in the country either through the mail or via smugglers crossing the southern border.
Recently, more Mexican cartels have manufactured the fentanyl themselves, Griffith said, and the cartel fentanyl comes across the border as well.
But too little is being done to stop it, he added, and as President Biden “fails to resolve the crisis at the border, traffickers bring more fentanyl across it.”
Griffith said that in fiscal year 2021, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized 11,201 pounds of fentanyl. That amount is well over twice that seized in fiscal year 2020 and almost four times the amount seized in fiscal year 2019.
“As with the number of illegal immigrant arrests, the amount of illegal narcotics seized generally tracks the amount of overall traffic,” he said. “More seizures mean more illegal drugs in total being smuggled across the border into our communities.”
West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey said during a recent visit to Bluefield the “spikes are going up on fentanyl” and much of that is coming across the southern border.
“Kids are smuggling in massive quantities of fentanyl in their backpacks,” he said. “The administration needs to focus on the border.”
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., has called fentanyl “very frightening,” and has asked on the Biden Administration to concentrate more efforts to stop it at the border.
“They (border patrol) are seizing more now,” she said, “but more is getting in.”
Griffith said the pain fentanyl continues to inflict on families across the country “demands a response.”
“Unfortunately, the Biden Administration has fallen short,” he said. “In addition to its lax attitude toward the border, it did not even bother to send a representative from the U.S. Department of Justice to testify at a hearing on fentanyl convened by the Energy and Commerce Committee’s
Subcommittee on Health. The invitation came from the Democrats who constitute the majority
but was ignored nonetheless. In contrast, Republicans are ready to lead on the issue and protect our communities from this scourge.”
Griffith introduced the Halt All Lethal Trafficking of (HALT) Fentanyl Act along with Rep. Bob Latta, R-Ohio.
Senators Bill Cassidy, R-La., and Richard Burr, R-N.C., introduced companion legislation in the U.S. Senate.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.