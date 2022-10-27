Virginia U.S. Rep. Morgan Griffith, R-9th District, said he expects to see a “red wave” on Nov. 8 as Republicans are poised to possibly dominate the mid-term election.
“The only question is how big a wave,” he said during a stop in Tazewell County Tuesday for a new business ribbon-cutting. “We are going to get a wave. The question is, is it going to be a wave or a tsunami?”
Griffith said he is “very confident” Republicans will take control of the House and “marginally confident” the GOP will end up with a majority in the Senate.
Currently, Democrats hold an edge over the GOP in the House by 224 to 213, but Democrats control the Senate only because it is a 50-50 tie and Vice President Kamala Harris the tie-breaking vote.
“Things are looking good (in the Senate),” he said. “Looks like we are going to pick up Nevada, and we have a hold in Pennsylvania. I think we are going to win North Carolina. You will know it’s a tsunami when you seeing Senate (races) votes from … Pennsylvania and North Carolina.”
Griffith said Georgia is a “little different” but it could be a takeaway.
Incumbent Democrat Sen. Raphael Warnock is being challenged by former football star Herschel Walker, but polls show Warnock maintaining an edge, although some polls show the lead is in the margin of error.
In Pennsylvania, Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman is facing Republican Mehmet Oz for the seat vacated by retiring GOP Sen. Pat Toomey. The race would not be a pickup, but it could be for Democrats if Fetterman wins.
The key North Carolina races pits Democrat Cheri Beasley against Rep. Ted Budd to fill the Senate seat vacated by retiring Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican.
If Republicans can pick up those two seats, and another seat they expect to win from Democrats in Nevada, they would most likely gain the Senate majority.
“We would have a pretty good night,” Griffith said if the GOP takes those races.
Griffith also said if former President Donald Trump is “the Republican nominee” for President in 2024, he will support him.
“As I have always said, I am a southern boy and I don’t always understand his statements sometimes as far his rhetoric. A lot people love it, but it has always made me cringe a little bit,” he said of Trump. “But his policies are fabulous. We would not be having the difficulties we are having today if he had won and been sworn in in 2021.”
As far as Trump’s current difficulties related to several legal issues, Griffith said “they will try” to indict him, referring to the Jan. 6 committee.
“What is fascinating is, if they really had something that shocking, they would have already done it,” he said. “If they have a smoking gun where they could have just brought an indictment on, they would have brought it.”
Griffith said they will “probably charge him at some point just to muddy the waters, but the fact that they haven’t come up with something blockbuster yet tells me they are grasping at straws.”
In the Congressional 9th District race this year, Griffith is being challenged by Democrat Taysha Lee DeVaughan.
— Contact Charles Boothe at cboothe@bdtonline.com
